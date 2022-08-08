No Script

Muslims Worldwide Mark Ashura; Imam Hussein [AS]'s Martyrdom Anniversary

Muslims Worldwide Mark Ashura; Imam Hussein [AS]’s Martyrdom Anniversary
17 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Millions of Muslims across the world are observing Ashura, that day that marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein [AS], the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad [Peace be upon Him].

Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram, falls on Monday this year.

Dressed in black, Shia Muslims hold mourning rituals to remember Imam Hussein [AS], who was martyred along with his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against thousands of soldiers of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

Ashura is the culmination of 10-day mourning ceremonies that are observed in Muharram.

On the eve of Ashura, known as Tasu’a, mourners remember Abbas ibn Ali [AS], Imam Hussein’s half-brother, who was martyred shortly before Imam Hussein as he tried to bring water to women and children in Imam Hussein’s camp, who had been deprived of drinking water for days due to a siege by the enemy forces.

Shia Muslims across the world also observe the mourning rituals, while hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from different countries head to the holy Iraqi city of Karbala — where Imam Hussein [PBUH]’s shrine is located — to mark Ashura.

The Muharram ceremonies symbolize the eternal and unwavering stance of truth against falsehood and humanity’s struggle against injustice, tyranny, and oppression, the cause which Imam Hussein [AS] was martyred for.

Iraq Ashura Muharram ImamHussein Karbala

Comments

