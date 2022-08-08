Iran Expects Germany to Act against Those behind Desecration of Islamic Sanctities in Hamburg

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced the provocative move by a small number of Islamophobes to desecrate the Holy Quran and Islamic sanctities in front of the Islamic Center of Hamburg as an example of sedition.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the act of desecration on the day of Tasua that marks the ninth of the month of Muharram is a gross example of sedition and hate-mongering and is strongly deplorable to all Muslims, monotheists, those with a clear conscience and believers in coexistence and interfaith dialogue.

He warned of the dangerous consequences of such flagrant and seditious acts.

Kanaani further added that such sacrilegious moves against Islamic sanctities are another version of extremism and Takfiri-Daeshi violence.

The spokesman also said the governments that proclaim to be defenders of human rights, freedom and democracy bear the responsibility to take decisive and deterrent action against such extremist moves.

Kanaani added that the German government is accountable for the regrettable event and emphasized that Iran is waiting for an immediate, harsh and clear response from Germany to those behind this insulting move.

“We also expect Berlin to take immediate legal action to prevent the repetition of such acts.”

Kanaani went on to say that these seditious moves that are orchestrated by the global arrogance and Zionism, once again highlight the importance of Muslim unity and solidarity more than ever before in the face of conspiracies by the enemies of Islam.