Political Segment of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech on the 5th Night of Ashura Commemorations

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Political excerpts from Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s speech on the fifth night of Ashura | 2-8-2022

There is an ongoing economic, political, and media war through which the enemy wants to subdue any person resisting in Lebanon and make him abandon this route by claiming that the resistance is behind his starvation and that one should simply remain neutral.

This endurance and steadfastness in the face of the situation we are living in is jihad for the cause of God Almighty. This is part of the jihad movement and the Husseini and Zainabi jihad because the enemy is betting on your collapse and surrender. They are betting on you becoming weaker and surrendering your position, your sovereignty, your dignity, even your worldly interests - your water in the future as well as your gas and oil in favor of the enemy.

But when you persevere and strive to overcome all the difficult circumstances imposed on you, this is one of the components of the required jihad. So far, a high percentage of people who refuse to surrender remain steadfast with God's help and praise be to God Almighty. This is, of course, harmful to the enemy.

Take a look at their calculations regarding the elections. They were very surprised. They were very shocked. They had different calculations. The electorate gave a resounding response despite three years of siege, sanctions, and banking [issues].

Where does the integration of the two fronts begin? It is putting pressure on you economically and on your livelihood and denying aid and loans to Lebanon. Who is denying aid?

In a few days, it will be the one-year anniversary since the US ambassador made a promise to the Lebanese. Do you remember when? I don't usually memorize dates very well, but I do memorize events – I know that this happened before so and so.

I memorized it because on the tenth of Muharram, I talked about the diesel ships. The next day, she promised gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan, and assistance or a loan from the World Bank. These people are just talking, and saying how Iran and Hezbollah will not do anything for you. This anniversary of the false promise will be upon us in a few days.

When the US envoy came [to Lebanon] and she [the ambassador] was present at the meetings, the Lebanese officials told them that a year had passed.

Now, there is a new promise. God willing, the issue with Egypt, Jordan, and the World Bank will be addressed. They are withholding electricity from you and withholding aid and loans. Then, we see delegations going and coming, discussing, and telling us that you have to carry out reforms.

Of course, we support reforms. But some things can no longer wait for reforms. Medication for incurable diseases can no longer wait for reforms. There are many things. The country has been living in darkness for a while. Can this wait for a month, two, and three of reforms? In any case, reforms are required, but this is all pressure.

The political establishment and the media aid the economic assault by holding the resistance responsible. This is a lie, deception, distortion, and fraud – saying that the solution is to stand on the sidelines. They are not telling you to surrender but to stand on the sideline. The solution is to hand over the weapons of the resistance, and thus the resistance will end. The solution is to solve so-and-so.

The political establishment and the media also distort the image of the people behind this banner, raise suspicions about them, make false allegations, and influence their morale and the trust of their supporters. Those two fronts are complementary.

On the other hand, we are required to be steadfast in the sense that we put our affairs and our lives in order. Steadfastness is also required in the media and politics. We must not accept all these political pressures and media accusations. We must not believe a lot of what is being said. That is the first thing.

Second, we must look for solutions. It is not merely enough that we persevere. In recent years, we have always been looking for solutions. There are two approaches in Lebanon that are working now. Of course, there are people who are with and against. They are waiting to see how things play out to decide who they side with and share the spoils.

But there are two approaches in general. There is a negative one, which consists of incitement, exploitation, economic pressure, a siege, and sanctions. They are want to see a collapse and surrender. They are doing this consciously and with full awareness, determination, and perception. They are partners in this conspiracy and project. I’d name them for you, but we have no interest in doing so. But you know them. They are in the open and clear. Those who follow this approach do not understand anything.

You have good relations with America, the West, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. Did you do anything to bring diesel, gasoline, flour, loans, and aid to this country? My brother, not for us. I once read someone saying that you should bring aid but withhold it from the areas that support the resistance. We accept that. Bring aid to the Lebanese people and withhold it from the areas that support the resistance. There is no problem, but you did not even do this. You did nothing. America is your friend, companion, and sweetheart! A year? What does it need? A stroke of a pen? Excluding Lebanon from the Caesar's Act? What does it cost the Americans?

These are your friends, allies, and masters! What did you offer? What did you do? Do you have the courage to demand this from the Americans and pressure them? Can you demonstrate in front of the American embassy to bring gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan? To get a few hours of electricity in Lebanon? They did not move and did nothing because it is the negative approach. On the contrary, they are accomplices in sabotaging the country and the reason for its collapse and paralysis so they can obtain the political outcome.

There is another approach that says we want steadfastness and to search and come up with solutions. Whether they exist or not, we must find solutions. We want to create solutions and search. This approach has its people, and we are among those people. The day when we went on our search for oil and gas and I said that it is a calculated risk, we were looking for a solution. Meanwhile, people following the first approach have nothing except criticism, accusations, empty talk, and ridicule. Is there anything else? Let me know. Go ahead, make an initiative other than talking. There is nothing.

You say that you want to stand by the state then threaten the whole region; we want our right that the state says, then you have regional accounts, etc. We talked about it last time.

Anyway, we will continue with the second approach which is looking for solutions so we can be steadfast and our people and our country can overcome this stage. They want to it to collapse and drag it into a civil war. We will not allow a civil war. Until now, we have not allowed a civil war. When it comes to solving the economic situation, opening the door to oil and gas is the solution.

Great, now the man came and met with the leaders and Lebanese officials. He heard what he should hear, and from here, he said that he moved to the temporary entity, met with the “Israeli” officials, and went to America. He is supposed to come. The Americans should pay attention to the game of time, and I learned that the Lebanese officials told him that he should take note of the fact that there is not enough time, meaning that there is no game of time.

Today, the position of the state and the resistance on this issue is one. This means no one can fool us and waste our time. Time is limited. They must give an answer within a few days. In light of that reply, people will act accordingly the way we said last time.

I said this because things have not been resolved. There is a positive atmosphere, but do not be hasty in rejoicing. Let him return to Lebanon and inform the Lebanese officials of the definitive answer and go to Naqoura – because this is the idea – and agree and when commitments appear to be serious, then there will be a good conclusion. Meanwhile, we are following up on the matter.

There is another file I would like to talk about in a few words. I’ve already exceeded the time allotted for me. This is the issue of fuel.

Today, His Excellency the Ambassador is among us, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in Beirut. You look at your people, and I am talking about all the Lebanese people and all the Lebanese areas. There are some exceptions where there is electricity for long hours. May God prolong this blessing for them, and we pray for them that God grant them this blessing. But the vast majority of the Lebanese people and the Lebanese areas are without electricity. Summer season affects people's lives, the high temperature, the commercial and economic situation on the butcheries, supermarkets, hospitals, etc. This matter has evident effects.

You suffer for these people. These are your people. You and your family are part of them. Can you do something? In the past, we offered to go and meet the officials in Iran and tell them: Can you sell Lebanon oil, gas, and fuel in Lebanese pounds and at a lower price?

The brothers in Iran agreed to that, and the day before I presented the project publicly, I had spoken with the brothers in Iran and they told us that there is no problem, you can present this project to the Lebanese officials and speak about it in public. Indeed, we presented it to the Lebanese officials and spoke of it in public.

But practically nothing happened, and the whole country knows about the American veto. This means the Americans informed the Lebanese officials that it is forbidden to buy oil, gas, gasoline, and fuel from Iran, even in Lebanese pounds. Iran is subject to sanctions and it is forbidden. At least, we did something. We got an offer from Iran. Did you get an offer from Saudi Arabia and the Emirates? They have gasoline, diesel, and oil. But no one lifted a finger. Let them answer why. Don’t their people ask them why this is even though they have a friendship, relationship, and a strategic and historical alliance?

In any case, in the winter, we brought a certain quantity of diesel and made a very large donation of tens of millions of dollars. There are those who do not give importance to this issue. My brother, we accept a million dollars from you. Help the people with a million dollars, but diesel oil arrived in the end, diesel for heaters and generators.

Faced with this new situation, Lebanon has two problems. The first is when you say you will buy fuel from Iran, surely the Americans will react with a veto. The other problem is the issue of money. The state will tell you that I do not have hard currency in Lebanese pounds. In Lebanese pounds, there is also the problem of the employees and the public sector, subsidies, etc.

Here, I want to reveal for the first time, that in the interview with Al-Mayadeen, when I spoke about the subject, I had not spoken with any Iranian officials. Some Saudi-funded Iranian satellite channels that have no mercy and do not wish God’s mercy upon you, they confused you. They asked some Iranian officials who said that no one spoke to them regarding this subject. That's correct, we haven't talked to anyone about it yet. The last time we spoke to the Iranians, the Lebanese refused the offer.

Let us first see what the Lebanese officials will say, then we can go and seek an offer. I had never spoken to any of the Iranian officials. We talked about the issue in the media, and we invited them, and this matter is serious.

This is not a means for bidding. Otherwise, I can leave out mentioning fuel or electricity and all will be fine. Like the others, no one is chasing me or Hezbollah. But we see our people and our country. If we are able to help with something, we’ll do it. Hezbollah has a respected position in the Islamic Republic, affection and love, and the Islamic Republic has always stood by our side. Do you remember the July war?

After all the destruction and when the money started coming to Lebanon, I usually talk about this story but don't mention names. However, I only do so for you to understand and know who I’m talking about. This is a wound that will not heal until the Day of Resurrection.

In the two days after the war ended, bulldozers were required to open the roads for the state to help the people and for the people to return to their homes. Modest aid began trickling in from abroad. One senior official said, 'We will do nothing now.' I am not sure if I should use his exact words. I am just going to say it. He said, "Let these Shiites rot."

They were betting that after the July war, we would not be able to stand on our feet amid the dozens of destroyed houses and that we would not be able to rise from the consequences of this war, and we would collapse, surrender, fragment, and weaken. We don't think this way.

On that day, Iran stood with us, with very generous support. We thank the brothers in Iran from His Eminence the Leader to all the officials.

Do you know what happened in the first few days? There was a project to help provide shelter. No project in history is equivalent to the project after the July war.

Today, Iran is the same. We have a [respected] position in Iran. My brother, we said, if you accept, we are ready. I am one of the people that are ready, me and my brothers in Hezbollah, to talk to the brothers in Iran.

Of course, so far, we have not sent anything officially. Of course, they took note in the media, and we are still waiting for the official Lebanese answer. Some officials said that they have no problem, but this needs a decision from the parliament. My brother, give us a decision. Tell us, yes, so we can go and work on it.

Here, I have a comment. Look at the first approach, how did the followers of this approach behave? They know that we are serious and we have this position and ability, and they do not have this position with their people. I have always said that His Eminence the jurist prudent considers us masters, while they are slaves to the Americans and the Saudis.

They came out to say no, we do not want, do not accept, and the electricity that will come from Iran and Hezbollah we do not want it. Go to the homes of those who said this and you’ll see that they have electricity day and night. They have no problem, no suffering, no pain. They do not have to worry about butchers, shops, or anything. Their bank accounts abroad have been growing for the past 30 years. They have millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, there are others who said we accept, let the Lebanese government accept, and let's see what they are talking about.

Is this a sense of morality and nationalism? Are their hearts aching for their people? Instead of putting enmity aside, saying that the Lebanese people are calling on the Lebanese government to accept, and make an effort with the Iranians to bring fuel and see for how many hours or months we can bring electricity, the atmosphere is what you’ve heard. Of course, this does not change anything for us.

In any case, we are still waiting for an answer. We are waiting for an answer because this issue is different from diesel as I explained. We want to bring this to the Lebanese shores. We cannot take it to Baniyas. Secondly, you do not distribute to the people. This must be taken by the state, the Ministry of Energy, and the electricity company. This has to go to state property, state institutions, and state laboratories.

There are specifications because it is time for heating. Fuel has different and varied specifications, and this needs discussions between Lebanese and Iranian officials. It also needs to be followed up on.

But it all starts with an official decision. I conclude by saying this is one of our endeavors, one of the solutions that we have. Can we or can we not? Will we be successful or not? Will they accept or not? Will they accept or set impossible conditions? It will all be clear in the coming days.

As for us, this is part of our approach. I wanted to conclude the speech with and explain this topic. The issue of oil and gas and the demarcation of maritime borders appears to be on track. God willing, the atmosphere in the country is hopeful. Well, we will give this file a little time and follow up on it. We will work on it seriously to see how far we can get. By doing so, we are a jihadi faithful movement.