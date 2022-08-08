Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Gaza’s People, Resistance: Retaliation Cements Deterrence

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the latest development on the Gaza front during the speech he gave on tenth night of the Ashura commemorations on Sunday, in which he said that Tel Aviv was clear on that day that it needs to stop its aggression on Gaza as it didn’t tolerate more resistance missiles showering its settlements.

“The ‘Israelis’ were clear during the day that they can no more tolerate continuing their aggression given the situation in the settlements and the fact that the ‘Israeli’ society is unprepared for such situation, and that the enemy’s conditions won’t let it continue this battle in which many sides would intervene to end it,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

His Eminence hailed the braveness of the Palestinian response to the ‘Israeli’ assassinations of the Islamic Jihad leaders as he termed it a matter that cements deterrence. “Had the assassination of leader Taysir al-Jaabari been unanswered, the ‘Israeli’ enemy would have waged a war on Gaza, but retaliation cements deterrence against the enemy,” Sayyed Nasrallah underscored.

Additionally, the Hezbollah leader praised the popular embracing of the Palestinian resistance as well as the steadfastness of the Gazan people during this aggression, which His Eminence referred to as a good model for the epics of resistance in confronting this enemy.

“The resistance in Palestine as in Lebanon can defend its people, cement the equations of protection and deterrence, and impose its conditions on the enemies, and this what we have to learn from the latest confrontation,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Also noting that the latest round is added to the previous ones and is not the end of the battle with the enemy, Sayyed Nasrallah prayed that Allah lays His mercy upon all the martyrs, and blesses all the wounded with a speedy recovery.

“All of this suffering has been witnessed by Allah, who will bless you in the afterlife as He blessed you in the worldly life,” His Eminence addressed the victims.

On the religious level, Sayyed Nasrallah made clear that Islam rejects that humans be harmed or humiliated, or that an entire people be disgraced as ‘Israel’ does with the peoples of the region.