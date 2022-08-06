No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

"Israel" Prepares for Riots inside 1948-occupied Palestinian Lands

“Israel” Prepares for Riots inside 1948-occupied Palestinian Lands
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Amid the continuous “Israeli” aggression on besieged Gaza, the apartheid entity’s police fears that riots inside 1948 Occupied Palestinians territories are much possible. 

Several senior officials said the Zionist authorities are braced for the possibility of unrest.

“Israeli” police raised the alert level to B – the second-highest level – and the so-called Public Security Minister Omer Barlev ordered ten Border Police reserve companies to be on standby to mobilize if riots do transpire.

In the Occupied cities of Lod and Yaffa in central Palestine, as well as in the northern cities of Haifa and Akka, police stations made new recruitments.

“It all depends on Islamic Jihad’s response,” said a police official, adding: “Right now, we are preparing for the worst-case scenario,” Haaretz reported.

