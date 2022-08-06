Iran’s Raisi: Resistance to Expedite Collapse of “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Condemning the latest brutal “Israeli” strike on Palestinians, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the resistance in the besieged Gaza Strip will speed up the collapse of the Zionist regime.

Addressing a meeting in Tehran on Saturday, Raisi said Friday’s criminal attack on Gaza once again revealed the nature of the Zionist regime that is associated with occupation and aggression.

The resistance shown by the people of Gaza will speed up the collapse of the child-murderer regime of “Israel”, he added.

At least 15 people, including Tayseer al-Jabari, a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad movement, and a five-year-old child, have been killed in an airstrike by the “Israeli” entity on a center affiliated with the resistance movement in a residential area in the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday, only days after the regime arrested a senior figure of the group.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said well over 80 people were also injured in the attack in Rafah. The Islamic Jihad has fired more than 100 rockets toward the occupied territories in response to the “Israeli” strike.

Elsewhere in his comments, Raisi denounced the divisive plots hatched by the mercenaries of the US and the Zionist regime in Afghanistan, saying the attacks targeting Shiite mourning ceremonies are aimed at causing a rift among Muslims.

He also stressed the need for the Taliban to identify the criminals behind the attack and ensure the security of all Afghan people.

The Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIL” / “ISIS”] terrorist group has claimed responsibility for a Friday attack on a Shiite residential area of Kabul. The Afghan police said the blast has killed at least eight people and wounded 18 others.

"The explosion happened in a crowded place," police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

A senior Taliban security official said primary investigations revealed that explosives were placed in a vegetable cart and the blast resulted in the wounding and killing of more than 50 people, including women and children.