Palestinian Resistance Unhasty to End the Battle, Seeks to Turn it into War of Attrition

folder_openPalestine access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff

The Palestinian Resistance factions affirmed that “The Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine is in no rush to end the battle, and is rather seeking to turn it into a war of attrition.”

In a press briefing, sources in the Resistance added that “The Islamic Jihad movement’s aim is to keep the internal Zionist front paralyzed.”

Until the moment, the sources underscored, the Islamic Jihad didn’t use its qualitative capabilities and long-range missiles.

Meanwhile, the al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, continue shelling the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories with barrages of retaliatory missiles after the assassination of one of its commanders, martyr Taysir al-Jaabari.

Israel Quds Brigades Palestine Gaza IsraeliMilitary IslamicJihad IsraeliOccupation

Comments

