In Its Initial Retaliation For ‘Israeli’ Crimes, Islamic Jihad Fires 100+ Rockets at Tel Aviv, Other Settlements

folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has fired more than 100 rockets toward the occupied territories after the Zionist occupation regime assassinated one of the movement’s senior commanders during a massacre on Friday.

The movement called the retaliatory barrage only an “initial response” to the ‘Israeli’ bloodbath that left more than 15 people martyred, including the commander and five-year-old child, in the city of Rafah which is located in the southern part of the Tel Aviv-blockaded Gaza Strip.

"As an initial response to the killing of senior commander Taysir al-Jaabari and his brethren martyrs... the al-Quds Brigade covered Tel Aviv, central cities, and areas surrounding Gaza with more than 100 rockets," the Islamic Jihad's military wing said in a statement on Friday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said well over 80 people had also been injured in the ‘Israeli’ attack earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad Secretary General, Ziad al-Nakhala said the ‘Israeli’ enemy must expect a "non-stop" confrontation in the wake of the Friday aggression.

There will be no truce following this attack, the Islamic Jihad official said. All resistance groups must struggle under one flag in this fight, Nakhala underlined.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad’s fellow Gaza-based resistance movement, also said the ‘Israeli’ enemy "committed a new crime" and must "pay its price."

Last May, Gaza’s resistance groups fired around 4,000 rockets during Operation al-Quds Sword after the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime initiated its last war against the coastal enclave.

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza TelAviv ZiadNakhala IsraeliMilitary IslamicJihad IsraeliOccupation

Comments

