Hezbollah Supports Islamic Jihad in Any Retaliatory Measure against the Latest 'Israeli' Crimes - Statement

Hezbollah Supports Islamic Jihad in Any Retaliatory Measure against the Latest ’Israeli’ Crimes - Statement
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah extends its warmest condolences and sympathy with the brothers in the Islamic Jihad movement on the martyrdom of the prominent resistance leader Taysir al-Jaabari and several of his brothers who received this sublime and divine medal by fulfilling their dearest wishes after a long life they spent in jihad and resistance.

The dear Palestinian people that have been offering sacrifices over the long years of its resistance, and sacrificing dozens of martyr leaders won’t be weakened by this heinous and treacherous ‘Israeli’ crime, but will rather be more determined to keep the path of resistance until achieving victory and liberation.

As Hezbollah hails the solidarity among all of the Palestinian resistance factions, it underlines the importance of the unity in the position that will be the main factor in emerging victorious against the enemy. Hezbollah also affirms that it will always and constantly be in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and its daring resistance until the liberation of their land and releasing their detainees, as well as achieving their legitimate goals.

Hezbollah frankly expresses support for any measure the Islamic Jihad is going to take in response to the aggression and unending crimes.



