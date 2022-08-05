No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

’Israel’ Attacks Gaza Strip, Al-Quds Brigades Northern Region Commander Martyred

’Israel’ Attacks Gaza Strip, Al-Quds Brigades Northern Region Commander Martyred
folder_openPalestine access_time 49 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

It hasn’t been more than 15 months on Operation al-Quds Sword that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces launched yet another military attack against the Gaza strip, in which they started bombing the city center and east of Khan Yunis.

Announcing the start of their aggression, the Zionist military’s spokesperson said the attack is targeting the Islamic Jihad movement in the strip.

Several Palestinian civilians have been injured as the ‘Israeli’ warplanes targeted an observatory that belongs to the Palestinian resistance eastern al-Zaytoun Neighborhood, another site in Beit Hanoun northern Gaza, and later bombed another resistance observatory eastern al-Shujaiya in the Turkmen area.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation further targeted a residential apartment in the Palestine Tower, in the Martyrs Street, western Gaza.

The ‘Israeli’ warplanes also bombed an al-Quds Brigades’ site in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry reported the martyrdom of at least four Palestinians, among them a 5-year-old girl, while many other civilians sustained injuries during the attack on Khan Yunis. The ministry immediately raised the state of alertness and preparedness in all of the strip’s hospital and medical centers.

In parallel, Commander of al-Quds Brigades Northern Region, Taysir al-Jaabari [Abu Mahmoud], was martyred in a Zionist assassination in the Gaza city, the Islamic Jihad movement announced in a statement.

’Israel’ Attacks Gaza Strip, Al-Quds Brigades Northern Region Commander Martyred

This attack took place after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces ordered the Gaza Envelope settlers to remain in hideouts.

In this respect, Zionist National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror told ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 that the occupation’s military is ready for a round of escalation that might last for several days, claiming that the ball now is in the Islamic Jihad’s court whether to expand the round or not.

Israel Quds Brigades Rafah Palestine khan yunis IsraeliMilitary IslamicJihad GazaStrip IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israel’ Attacks Gaza Strip, Al-Quds Brigades Northern Region Commander Martyred

’Israel’ Attacks Gaza Strip, Al-Quds Brigades Northern Region Commander Martyred

49 minutes ago
Gaza-Area Roads Stay Shut for 2nd Day Amid Fears of Islamic Jihad Revenge Op.

Gaza-Area Roads Stay Shut for 2nd Day Amid Fears of Islamic Jihad Revenge Op.

2 days ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Over 40 Palestinians In Al-Khalil

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Over 40 Palestinians In Al-Khalil

3 days ago
‘Israel’ Bombed Facility Holding Soldier’s Remains Last Year - Hamas

‘Israel’ Bombed Facility Holding Soldier’s Remains Last Year - Hamas

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-08-2022 Hour: 06:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Israeli’ Maariv Newspaper: The psychological support institutions within the Zionist entity started offering their services
’Israeli’ Media: ’Israel’ informed Egypt that the military operation in Gaza will be limited
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine mourns martyr al-Jaabari and the civilian martyrs, and holds the ’Israeli’ occupation responsible for the repercussions of this crime
Islamic Jihad statement: We call on all the forces of resistance and their military wings to stand in a united front to respond to this aggression
Islamic Jihad statement: We won’t hesitate in responding to this aggression that is a declaration of war on our people wherever they happened to be