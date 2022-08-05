’Israel’ Attacks Gaza Strip, Al-Quds Brigades Northern Region Commander Martyred

By Staff

It hasn’t been more than 15 months on Operation al-Quds Sword that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces launched yet another military attack against the Gaza strip, in which they started bombing the city center and east of Khan Yunis.

Announcing the start of their aggression, the Zionist military’s spokesperson said the attack is targeting the Islamic Jihad movement in the strip.

Several Palestinian civilians have been injured as the ‘Israeli’ warplanes targeted an observatory that belongs to the Palestinian resistance eastern al-Zaytoun Neighborhood, another site in Beit Hanoun northern Gaza, and later bombed another resistance observatory eastern al-Shujaiya in the Turkmen area.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation further targeted a residential apartment in the Palestine Tower, in the Martyrs Street, western Gaza.

The ‘Israeli’ warplanes also bombed an al-Quds Brigades’ site in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry reported the martyrdom of at least four Palestinians, among them a 5-year-old girl, while many other civilians sustained injuries during the attack on Khan Yunis. The ministry immediately raised the state of alertness and preparedness in all of the strip’s hospital and medical centers.

In parallel, Commander of al-Quds Brigades Northern Region, Taysir al-Jaabari [Abu Mahmoud], was martyred in a Zionist assassination in the Gaza city, the Islamic Jihad movement announced in a statement.

This attack took place after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces ordered the Gaza Envelope settlers to remain in hideouts.

In this respect, Zionist National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror told ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 that the occupation’s military is ready for a round of escalation that might last for several days, claiming that the ball now is in the Islamic Jihad’s court whether to expand the round or not.