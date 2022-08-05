No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Zelensky Angered by Lack of Help From EU

Zelensky Angered by Lack of Help From EU
folder_openEurope... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky lashed out at the European Union [EU], accusing the bloc of deliberately withholding €8 billion [$8.18 billion] in aid promised to his country amid the conflict with Russia.

“Every day and in different ways, I remind some EU leaders that Ukrainian pensioners, our displaced persons, our teachers and other people, who depend on payments from the budget shouldn’t be hostages of their indecision or bureaucracy,” Zelensky said in a video address on Telegram on Thursday.

The EU has suspended the allocation of €8 billion, and this “artificial delay in macro-financial aid for our country is either a crime or a mistake,” he insisted.

The Ukrainian president did not name the nations responsible for withholding the money, but expressed hope that it’s only a mistake “and it will be corrected.”

Earlier this week, the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Igor Zhovkva, said that Ukraine has so far received just €1 billion from Brussels, while “some EU countries, including Germany” are blocking the transfer of another 8 billion.

With Kiev unable to patch the holes in its budget due to the fighting and the dire economic situation, the EU promised in May to provide Ukraine with €9 billion in subsidies and low-interest loans by the end of 2022.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

Russia ukraine minsk deal EuropeanUnion Donbass VolodymyrZelensky

Comments

  1. Related News
Zelensky Angered by Lack of Help From EU

Zelensky Angered by Lack of Help From EU

4 hours ago
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”

Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”

one day ago
Zelensky Wants Talks with China

Zelensky Wants Talks with China

one day ago
Media: European Gas Crisis Turning “Ugly”

Media: European Gas Crisis Turning “Ugly”

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-08-2022 Hour: 06:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Israeli’ Maariv Newspaper: The psychological support institutions within the Zionist entity started offering their services
’Israeli’ Media: ’Israel’ informed Egypt that the military operation in Gaza will be limited
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine mourns martyr al-Jaabari and the civilian martyrs, and holds the ’Israeli’ occupation responsible for the repercussions of this crime
Islamic Jihad statement: We call on all the forces of resistance and their military wings to stand in a united front to respond to this aggression
Islamic Jihad statement: We won’t hesitate in responding to this aggression that is a declaration of war on our people wherever they happened to be