No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Military Increases Troop Deployment amid Fears of Gaza Retaliation

‘Israeli’ Military Increases Troop Deployment amid Fears of Gaza Retaliation
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military decided to boost troop deployment to increase the readiness of its Gaza Division amid a possible reaction by al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing.

It was on Monday when Special Forces of the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s military stormed the house of Islamic Jihad leader Bassam al-Saadi and kidnapped him with his son-in-law Ashraf al-Jadaa’ in the Jenin Camp after the assaulted them and took them to an unknown destination.

The increase in troop deployment used artillery, engineering, infantry, armored units, and Special Forces. Meanwhile, Zionist media outlets claimed that the decision to keep certain forces in the region was made although ‘there is no order to ban going out of the strip in this period of time.’

According to i24 News, Gaza Division commander General Nimrod Aloni released on Thursday a video showing the settlers in the ‘Gaza Envelope’ region, in which he said the ‘Israeli’ army is trying to figure out the intentions of the Islamic Jihad movement on the level of ‘attacking the settlers’.

He added that the Gaza Division forces have been on the highest level of alertness in the past few days, admitting that the division will boost deployment among its forces for a possible confrontation with the Islamic Jihad.

This happened after the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday after a briefing by security officials on the tension in the south that ‘Israel' will continue to operate against the suspects. We fully understand the difficulty of residents along the border."

Israel Palestine Gaza IsraeliMilitary YairLapid IslamicJihad IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Military Increases Troop Deployment amid Fears of Gaza Retaliation

‘Israeli’ Military Increases Troop Deployment amid Fears of Gaza Retaliation

5 hours ago
Bibi Contests Kushner’s Claim on Surprising Trump with Annexation

Bibi Contests Kushner’s Claim on Surprising Trump with Annexation

one day ago
Kochavi Visits Gaza Division, Orders ‘Israeli’ Military to Stay Ready, On Alert

Kochavi Visits Gaza Division, Orders ‘Israeli’ Military to Stay Ready, On Alert

one day ago
’Israeli’ Elections: Lapid Slams Netanyahu as ‘Disconnected’ After Presenting Economic ‘Emergency Plan’

’Israeli’ Elections: Lapid Slams Netanyahu as ‘Disconnected’ After Presenting Economic ‘Emergency Plan’

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-08-2022 Hour: 06:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Israeli’ Maariv Newspaper: The psychological support institutions within the Zionist entity started offering their services
’Israeli’ Media: ’Israel’ informed Egypt that the military operation in Gaza will be limited
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine mourns martyr al-Jaabari and the civilian martyrs, and holds the ’Israeli’ occupation responsible for the repercussions of this crime
Islamic Jihad statement: We call on all the forces of resistance and their military wings to stand in a united front to respond to this aggression
Islamic Jihad statement: We won’t hesitate in responding to this aggression that is a declaration of war on our people wherever they happened to be