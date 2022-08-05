No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

South Korea Launches First Lunar Orbiter as Space Program Advances

South Korea Launches First Lunar Orbiter as Space Program Advances
folder_openKoreas access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea launched its first moon mission on Thursday as its homegrown lunar orbiter took off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard a SpaceX rocket.

A live broadcast of the launch on Friday morning in South Korea showed the orbiter "Danuri" – which means "enjoy the moon" – successfully separating from the Falcon 9 rocket.

Developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute [KARI], the 678-kilogram [about 1,500 pounds] craft has six payloads, including Korean-made equipment.

It is expected to enter the moon's orbit in December before starting a yearlong observation mission where it will search for possible landing sites for future missions, conduct scientific research of the lunar environment and test space internet technology, South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT said in a statement.

If it succeeds, South Korea will become the world's seventh lunar explorer, and the fourth in Asia, behind China, Japan and India.

Friday's launch comes as South Korea accelerates its burgeoning space program and seeks to send a probe to the moon by 2030.

In June, the country successfully launched satellites into orbit with its homegrown Nuri rocket in a significant step for its space program.

Space launches have long been a sensitive issue on the Korean peninsula, where North Korea faces international sanctions over its nuclear-armed ballistic missile program.

In March, North Korea called for expanding its space rocket launch site to advance its space ambitions, after South Korea and the United States accused it of testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile under the guise of launching a space vehicle.

South Korea says its space program is for peaceful and scientific purposes and any military use of the technology, such as in spy satellites, is for its defense.

NorthKorea southkorea

Comments

  1. Related News
South Korea Launches First Lunar Orbiter as Space Program Advances

South Korea Launches First Lunar Orbiter as Space Program Advances

6 hours ago
Kim Says North Korea Ready to Mobilize Nuclear Forces

Kim Says North Korea Ready to Mobilize Nuclear Forces

8 days ago
Pyongyang Could Carry Out Nuclear Test Within Month, Seoul Claims

Pyongyang Could Carry Out Nuclear Test Within Month, Seoul Claims

14 days ago
N Korea Blames COVID-Laden Balloons Sent from South for Virus Outbreak

N Korea Blames COVID-Laden Balloons Sent from South for Virus Outbreak

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-08-2022 Hour: 06:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Israeli’ Maariv Newspaper: The psychological support institutions within the Zionist entity started offering their services
’Israeli’ Media: ’Israel’ informed Egypt that the military operation in Gaza will be limited
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine mourns martyr al-Jaabari and the civilian martyrs, and holds the ’Israeli’ occupation responsible for the repercussions of this crime
Islamic Jihad statement: We call on all the forces of resistance and their military wings to stand in a united front to respond to this aggression
Islamic Jihad statement: We won’t hesitate in responding to this aggression that is a declaration of war on our people wherever they happened to be