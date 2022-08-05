No Script

Hours after Extending Yemen’s Truce, Saudi Coalition Seized New Oil Tanker 

folder_openYemen access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

One day after an UN-brokered truce was extended, the Saudi-led coalition, which has been waging a devastating war on Yemen since 2015, has impounded yet another oil tanker carrying thousands of tons of fuel for the war-torn country.

The Yemen Petroleum Company [YPC] said in a statement that the coalition did not allow Sea Heart tanker, which was carrying tens of thousands of tons of petrol, to dock at Yemen’s strategic western port of Hudaydah and offload its cargo.

The company further added that the ship was impounded despite being inspected and cleared for port call by the United Nations and that the incident takes to two the number of Yemen-bound ships carrying petrol that are currently seized by the Riyadh-led military alliance.

Additionally, a Yemeni military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Saudi-led coalition refuses to fully commit to the terms of a truce brokered by the United Nations.

The official said the Saudi-led coalition forces and their allied militants have violated the UN-brokered ceasefire at least 179 times during the past 24 hours.

He said the violations included 30 flights of armed Saudi-led reconnaissance aircraft in the skies of the provinces of Ma’rib, Ta’izz, Hajjah, al-Jawf, Sa’ada, Hudaydah, and al-Bayda as well as border areas.

Meanwhile, the Saudi army also conducted an artillery attack on a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern Sa’ada province, seriously injuring several civilians.

Yemen’s al-Masirah TV channel reported that the shelling targeted the al-Dhaher and Shada’a districts on Thursday.

The latest Saudi-led acts of aggression come while the warring sides agreed on Tuesday to renew the two-month truce.

“This truce extension includes a commitment from the parties to intensify negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible,” United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

yemen SaudiArabia UnitedNations SaudiWarOnYemen 7YearsOfWarOnYemen

