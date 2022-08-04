Islamic Jihad to Impose the Equation of Unifying the Battlefield in Gaza, West Bank – Al-Ahed EXCLUSIVE

By Al-Ahed News

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement emphasized that contact with Cairo is underway to contain the tension caused by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ attack against one of the group’s leaders in Jenin, Bassam al-Saadi, on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Ahed News website, Islamic Jihad official Tariq Silmi said "Contact is underway with the Egyptian brothers but we still didn’t reach acceptable results," stressing that the Zionist enemy is to pay the price for its crimes against the Palestinian people.

“The movement imposes the equation of unifying the battlefield in Gaza and the West Bank, and the beginning of an organized work to stop attacks against the West Bank,” Silmi explained, adding that “The threat of Zionist war minister Benny Gantz to the Islamic Jihad movement won’t make it refrain from performing its duty.”

With respect to the success of the Palestinian resistance in encircling the ‘Gaza Envelope’ settlements, Silmi told Al-Ahed that “The enemy knows very well how serious the movement is in announcing mobilization. It is concerned and confused on every level due to the unending alertness.”

It is worth noting that the ‘Israeli’ occupation military has been raising the state of alertness in the ‘Gaza Envelope’ settlements for the third consecutive day as it anticipates a possible reaction by al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing.

It was on Monday when Special Forces of the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s military stormed the house of Islamic Jihad leader Bassam al-Saadi and kidnapped him with his son-in-law Ashraf al-Jadaa’ in the Jenin Camp after the assaulted them and took them to an unknown destination.

Additionally, the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin reported that al-Saadi’s wife was transferred to the Emergency Unit after she was beaten by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces when they kidnapped her husband.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance factions warned the occupation against harming al-Saadi, declaring mobilization and raising preparedness among their operating combat units, especially that the blood that was found in Sheikh al-Saadi’s house is good proof that he has been injured before he was kidnapped.

The factions also launched a wide-scale campaign with al-Saadi, stressing that he is a model in “sacrifice and resistance,” and announcing that “they won’t remain hand-folded amid the occupation’s attacks.”