Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The second anniversary of the August 4th tragedy, the huge national calamity which hit Lebanon and its people at heart, happens to be while the country still suffers from its repercussions and aftermaths on every level.

On this painful occasion, Hezbollah renews its warmest condolences to the families of all martyrs, the Christian and Muslim ones, the Lebanese and the non-Lebanese, and honestly sympathizes with their pains and sufferings, as well as with the wounded ones and their families, especially those who are still until the moment in hospitals. Hezbollah also sympathizes with those whose properties, houses, and businesses in Beirut and all over the nation have been affected.

We’ve witnessed in the past two years a massive wave of intensified political and media campaigns that included false and fake accusations, in addition to the high level of provocation that led to a very dangerous internal tension that could have damaged the country’s security and stability. This happened in particular after the bloody events that unfolded in the Tayyouneh area, which unjustly left several martyrs, but Hezbollah was keen on burying the strife from within and block the road in front of those seeking a civil war.

Hezbollah affirms its constant and well-known stance towards this cause that it expressed since the very beginning, which is demanding a fair, just, and transparent investigation upon the legal principles, and observing the unity of standards away from political investment, sectarian provocation, and populist outbids. It also honestly believes that only justice achieves fairness, soothes, heals the wounds, maintains internal stability, and leads us all to calm dialogue and joint action to overcome the dangerous crisis Lebanon is passing through.