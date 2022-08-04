Nuclear Talks Resumed: Iranian Delegation in Vienna

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top negotiator in Vienna talks, Ali Baqeri-Kani, and his accompanying delegation left for the Austrian capital on Wednesday to resume the talks aimed at reviving the accord and lifting sanctions.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Baqeri-Kani said he was heading to Vienna “to advance the negotiations”, urging the US to "seize the opportunity".

“The onus is on those who breached the deal and have failed to distance from ominous legacy,” the deputy foreign minister said. “The US must seize the opportunity offered by the JCPOA partners’ generosity; ball is in their court to show maturity and act responsibly.”

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Baqeri-Kani and his team were set to leave for Vienna to resume the talks.

“This round of the talks will feature a discussion about the ideas that have been proposed by [various] parties, including the ones that have been presented on the part of Iran,” he stated.

The announcement came shortly after the European Union’s deputy foreign policy chief, Enrique Mora, said he was also flying to Vienna for the talks to revive the 2015 accord, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

“On my way to Vienna to discuss JCPOA back to full implementation,” Mora wrote on his Twitter page, saying the fresh talks would be held on the basis of a draft text proposed by the EU coordinator.

The former US administration led by President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018, followed by the reinstatement of crippling sanctions on Iran under the so-called "maximum pressure campaign".

Meanwhile, Javad Karimi-Qoddousi, member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee expressed hope concerning the EU’s draft text.

“The European Union’s proposal is a bit different from the previous proposals,” he said, adding that the new draft text has accommodated some of the Islamic Republic’s demands.

The Iranian MP further underlined that “In its new proposal, the European Union has shown lenience concerning some of Iran’s demands, and has adjusted its positions to some extent.”

“Of course, the Islamic Republic is examining the proposal too, and would submit its conclusions to the opposite side soon,” he noted.

The ranking parliamentarian, however, said there were “one or two” remaining sticking points, which had to do with the issue of the sanctions.

Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, is also expected to travel to Vienna for the next round of talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, a report in Reuters said on Wednesday.

The report cited an unnamed official on Wednesday, providing no further details.