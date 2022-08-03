‘Israel’ Encircled by Resistance Front, Doomed to Collapse

By Staff, Agencies

Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi said the ‘Israeli’ entity has been caught off guard and is completely encircled by the resistance front, emphasizing that normalization of ties between the Tel Aviv regime and some Arab states simply exposed the relations that had developed behind the scenes.

Kharrazi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Ziad al-Nakhala, in Tehran on Tuesday.

The senior Iranian official underscored that ‘Israel’ is an apartheid regime and that entities of such a nature will obviously fall apart.

“The Zionist regime is an apartheid regime, and the fact that the United Nations has described the regime as apartheid is of paramount significance from an international perspective. According to natural law, apartheid regimes are doomed to failure,” the former Iranian foreign minister pointed out.

He went on to describe Iran’s support for Palestinian resistance groups as a main pillar of the Islamic Republic’s grand strategy.

“Today, the Zionist regime is encircled by the resistance [front]. If you put yourself in their shoes, it is easy to realize how concerned they [the Zionists] are about their survival,” Kharrazi said.

Emphasizing the increasing power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance front in the region, Kharrazi stated, “What is nowadays being referred to as normalization of relations between some Arab countries and the ‘Israeli’ entity is merely the exposé of [long-running] clandestine ties with the Zionist regime. In the past, those countries did not openly support Palestine, but facilitated normalization with ‘Israel.’”

The head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations went on to say that US President Joe Biden did not obtain any achievement other than failure from his first visit to the Middle East, stressing that ‘Israeli’ officials’ political exploitation of the visit clearly shows the internal problems facing the Tel Aviv regime.

Nakhala, for his part, appreciated Iran's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and Palestinian resistance movements.

He expressed confidence that resistance fighters in the Middle East region will eventually emerge victorious against ‘Israel.’