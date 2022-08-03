Lebanon Will Soon Reclaim All Rights Unconditionally – Hezbollah

By Al-Ahed News

Member of Hezbollah Central Council, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, stated that “when things reach finding those who have blood of martyrs on their hands innocent, it is an insult to all of the martyrs’ sacrifices and a provocation for thousands of detainees, injured, and the families of the martyrs.”

Sheikh Qaouk further asserted that “The Lebanese who live in the ‘Israeli’ entity, still carry the ‘Israeli’ rifle, and is dressed in the occupation army’s clothes is a betrayer and a collaborator,” adding that “the recent developments have exposed that there are leaders, officials, parties, and politicians who want to find the Resistance treacherous and the spies innocent.

With respect to the issue of oil and gas wealth, the Hezbollah official underlined that it has long been delayed and postponed, in addition to being subjected to American blackmail to force Lebanon to submit to the ‘Israeli’ conditions, however, he emphasized that the drones of the resistance are there to set this issue free and end this delay.

Sheikh Qaouk then affirmed that Lebanon will soon reclaim all of its oil and gas rights unconditionally and from the position of strength and pride rather than from the position of the humiliated.