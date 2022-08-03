No Script

Iran Reaffirms Support for Palestinians Against ‘Israel’s’ Expansionist Policies

folder_openIran access_time 14 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, saying Tehran will continue to support the oppressed Palestinian nation against the expansionist policies of the “apartheid” Zionist regime.

In a meeting with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala in Tehran on Tuesday evening, Amir Abdollahian also called for unity and cohesion between Islamic countries in the face of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s acts of aggression against Palestinians.

Referring to the failures of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity and the US against the Palestinian resistance, the chief Iranian diplomat expressed hopes that the enemies would be further undermined through increased harmony and unity among Islamic countries.

For his part, Nakhala appreciated Iran’s support for the Palestinian people’s resistance and lauded the country’s constructive role in regional developments and its active diplomacy toward other countries.

Iran’s achievements, in fact, belong to the entire Muslim community, he said.

Nakhala also regretted certain efforts in the region to exert pressure on the Islamic Republic and downplay the real threat the Zionist regime poses to the Muslim community, Palestinians in particular.

Late in 2020, four Arab countries – the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco – inked normalization deals with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime. The deals, also called the Abraham Accords, were pushed by former US president Donald Trump.

