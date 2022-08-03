US Expects Possible Retaliation Over Al-Qaeda’s Ayman Al-Zawahiri Killing

By Staff, Agencies

The US has urged its citizens to be vigilant against possible retaliation abroad over the US killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan.

His death could prompt al-Qaeda supporters or other linked terror groups to target US facilities and personnel, said the state department.

Zawahiri was killed by a US drone in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.

He had helped mastermind the 9/11 attacks on the US in which nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

The 71-year-old Egyptian doctor took over al-Qaeda after the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

The killing was confirmed on Monday by US President Joe Biden, who said Zawahiri had carved "a trail of murder and violence" against American citizens.

"The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on 31 July 2022," the department said in a worldwide caution update.

"Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe," it added.

"These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings and bombings."

US citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a "high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness" when travelling abroad, the alert added.