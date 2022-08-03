Violation of China’s Territorial Integrity Example of US’ Interventionist Policies - Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani denounced the United States’ interference in the domestic affairs of China and violation of its territorial integrity, as the US House speaker made a provocative visit to Chinese Taipei.

Kanaani said on Tuesday that the recent “tension-creating behavior” of the US officials in interfering in China’s internal affairs and violating its territorial integrity was an example of Washington's interventionist policies in different parts of the world.

This behavior, he added, “will have no outcome except the increasing of instability and the stirring of hostilities, and it is therefore condemned.”

“Respect for the national sovereignty of countries is one of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter,” the official said. “Article 2 of the Charter prevents members from any behavior that harms the territorial integrity and political independence of other states.”

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers respect for the territorial integrity of countries to be among the principles of its foreign policy, and support for the One-China policy is unquestionable in line with this tenet.”

Kanaani said unilateralism and violations of international regulations and commitments had become an integral part of the US foreign policy.

The US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], and the imposition of inhumane and illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation are also clear indications of Washington’s lack of commitment to its foreign obligations, he pointed out.

Kanaani’s remarks came as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Chinese Taipei, which triggered a harsh reaction from China.

Beijing said it would launch “targeted military actions” in response to her visit.

Media reports said earlier in the day that several Chinese planes and warships had flown and sailed close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait ahead of Pelosi's visit. The American military also deployed four warships, including an aircraft carrier, near Taiwan.

Under the One China policy, nearly all countries across the globe recognize Beijing’s sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, including the US, which nevertheless courts the secessionist government in Taipei, supports its anti-China stance, and supplies it with massive amounts of armaments.

In an hour-long phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s firm support for the One China policy.