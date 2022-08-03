Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah asserted that “the [2006] July war was the most difficult war that we experienced amid international betrayal and internal divisions, but we resorted to God and He sent us His victory because He saw the sincerity of our intention.

“The economic siege is war, and patience is jihad. This confrontation is called a jihadist confrontation, and the enemy is waging a diverse war. We have to confront it in a variety of ways,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in a speech delivered in Beirut’s southern suburb on the fifth night of Ashura commemorations.

The Resistance leader vowed that the American and “Israeli” “project” would be confronted on all levels: militarily, security, cultural, and social.

He added that the clearest representation of Satan in our time are the United States and “Israel”, and that this battle is open-ended. Sayyed Nasrallah explained that there are currently two open fronts – the economic and livelihood front and the political and media front.

He pointed out that there is an ongoing economic, political and media war through which the enemy wants to subdue any person resisting in Lebanon and make him abandon this option by claiming that the resistance is behind his starvation and that one should simply remain neutral.

"For 40 years, we have been following the example of Imam Hussein [peace be upon him] and his grandfather, the Messenger of God [PBUH]. We follow them, and this is how our movement was a jihadi faithful movement," Sayyed Nasrallah said.

"We were a jihadi faithful movement in its broader sense, and our jihad was not only through military fighting, although this was the most severe. Indeed, our jihad was broad in the positions we adopted in 1982 and the call for a comprehensive resistance in all its forms.”

“It was also the jihad of clarification that explained to the brothers and sisters and to the people in Lebanon the dangers of the occupation, remaining silent about it, the threat it poses at all levels and how it endangers our wealth,” Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say.

“It also explained the prospects of confrontation and victory; especially when it came to practicing the jihad of steadfastness despite all that the enemy and its agents employed. This paved the way for the armed jihad that led to a large number of martyrs, prisoners, and wounded. For 40 years, this resistance has engaged in continuous confrontation with the occupation.”

Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the need for steadfastness in this battle and that this is jihad for the cause of God because the enemy is betting on surrender and collapse.

He further added that the people's voice was heard in the elections and the enemy was frustrated by the results, especially since they came after three years of starvation.

“In a few days, we’ll mark the one-year anniversary of the American ambassador’s false promise to bring gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan through Syria,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“A year has passed and nothing has happened. In the end, the media trumpets incite against the resistance and hold it accountable. Those who have great relations with the United States and Saudi Arabia, why did you not move to bring diesel, gasoline, or flour for the Lebanese people? Isn't America your ally? Do you have the courage to ask it to make an exception so that Lebanon can enjoy hours of electricity?” the Hezbollah chief asked.

"We will continue with the methodology of finding solutions to guide our homeland and people towards safety, and after the return of the US envoy [to Lebanon], the stance of the state and the resistance was consistent because we are running out of time.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also touched on the issue of fuel: "We are suffering for our people. That is why we came forward with the previous offer from Iran to sell us oil derivatives in Lebanese pounds, and we presented it to officials in Lebanon. However, the American veto prevented that, while others did not make a single offer from their friends.”

“We hold a respected position in the Islamic Republic, which stood by us after the July 2006 war through reconstruction and aid, at a time when some were betting on our failure because of the lack of aid reaching us; they were betting on us starving and not rising from the rubble," His Eminence underlined.

Regarding the latest visit by US envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah cautioned against playing for time, pointing to some room for optimism over maritime border demarcation.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that there are two approaches in Lebanon; the first is negative, through incitement, siege, and sanctions that are designed to force surrender, and the second seeks to provide solutions and assistance to citizens. He said the resistance belongs to the latter.

"We made an offer that we would talk to Iran to extract fuel, and we are waiting for the official Lebanese response to put the matter to the Iranians. But some rejected the matter because it is from Iran and because they know that we have the ability to do so, for His Eminence the jurist prudence [Imam Khamenei] considers us masters, while they [the others] are slaves to the Americans and the Saudis,” Sayyed Nasrallah concluded.