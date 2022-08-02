- Home
Iranian President to Attend UNGA
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi will take part in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a spokesman announced.
In comments at a press conference on Tuesday, Spokesperson for the Iranian Administration Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the preliminary arrangements have been made for Raisi to attend and address the UN General Assembly.
The UNGA 77 will open on September 13 at the UN Headquarters in New York.
In 2021, the Iranian president did not participate in the UN General Assembly due to the coronavirus pandemic. He delivered a speech to the conference via videoconference.
