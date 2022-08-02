IOF on High Alert After Capture of Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Raid That Killed Palestinian Youth

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] on Monday kidnapped Bassam al-Saadi, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, in a raid on the Jenin refugee camp north of the occupied West Bank.

During the raid, the IOF also shot and killed Derar Riyad al-Kafrini, a 17-year-old Palestinian youth, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Kafrini was declared dead on arrival at Jenin government hospital, the health ministry said in a statement. At least one more Palestinian has been wounded.

The raid on Jenin, a center of Palestinian resistance against the IOF, had also led to the capture of Saadi's son-in-law, Ashraf al-Jada. Saadi's wife also sustained injuries during the seizure and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Local media and video footage showed traces of blood on the floor of his home after “Israeli” soldiers withdrew.

The “Israeli” army, including special forces, stormed the Jenin camp and fired live and rubber-coated bullets as well as tear gas against Palestinians, according to the Wafa news agency.

According to local Palestinian news outlets, a number of armed Palestinians responded with live gunfire and a firefight ensued during the raid.

Meanwhile, the IOF on Tuesday said its forces in the south of the occupied Palestine were on increased alert after the capture on Monday.

Train service in the Ashkelon area has been suspended and some roads along the border were closed, out of concern for possible anti-tank fire from Gaza.

An “Israeli” police spokesperson said commandos disguised as Palestinians entered Jenin to make two detentions and came under fire. They shot back, hitting several gunmen, and left without suffering casualties, the spokesperson added.

A senior “Israeli” military source said the decision to close roads along the Gaza border came after intelligence officials estimated there would be a response from the Islamic Jihad to the latest wave of detentions of its operatives on the West Bank in the past day, which included 50, suspected of terror activity.

"The preventive measures were in place to prevent the group from bringing about a deterioration of the security along the border," the source said.

The Islamic Jihad issued a statement after the detention of al-Saadi was announced. "We warn ‘Israel’ against harming the live of al-Saadi and will respond to any aggression," the group said.

Saadi is the most senior Islamic Jihad figure in the “Israeli”-occupied West Bank, and Islamic Jihad has been the main force behind growing armed resistance in Jenin and Nablus.

A former prisoner, Saadi had been wanted for a long time by the “Israeli” entity. He and his family have been a critical part of the Palestinian resistance movement in Jenin. Saadi's great uncle Farhan al-Saadi led a rebellion against British authorities in 1936.