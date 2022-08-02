No Script

Putin: Nuke Arms Should Never Be Unleashed

Putin: Nuke Arms Should Never Be Unleashed
12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned against a nuclear war breaking out, saying nuclear arms should "never be unleashed."

"There can be no winners in a nuclear war and it must never be unleashed," Putin said in a statement to the Tenth Nuclear Proliferation Treaty [NPT] Review Conference, which opened at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday,

In the statement addressed to the conference, the Russian leader gave assurances that Moscow remained faithful to the NPT in both "letter and spirit."

In the meantime, the Ukraine conflict and Russia's deployment of troops to the Donbas region for a special operation in support of the pro-Moscow forces fighting against the pro-Nazi Kiev regime, has raised fears that a further escalation of hostilities could lead to a nuclear war.

The launch of Moscow's military operation in Donbas on February 24 raised fears in the West that Russia might deploy its tactical nuclear weapons to the Ukraine conflict zone.

Also addressing the NPT conference, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the world faced "a nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War."

Guterres said global crises "with nuclear undertones" had the potential to escalate into a nuclear war.

"We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict," he said.

The UN chief urged all nations to "put humanity on a new path towards a world free of nuclear weapons." "Eliminating nuclear weapons is the only guarantee they will never be used."

Russia ukraine NuclearWeapons VladimirPutin UnitedNations

Last Update: 02-08-2022 Hour: 10:41 Beirut Timing

whatshot