Iran Launches, Injects Gas into Centrifuges - AEOI

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] said that the order was issued on Monday evening to launch and inject gas into hundreds of centrifuges, including advanced ones.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the remarks on Monday evening and stated that Iran launched and injected gas into hundreds of centrifuges including advanced ones in line with the implementation of Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People, so that this issue has already been informed to the attention of International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

On Monday evening, AEOI was given the order to launch hundreds of centrifuges and all kinds of centrifuges including IR1, and advanced ones including IR6, Kamalvandi added.

As a matter of fact, injecting gas into centrifuges comes in line with implementation of Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People and in line with reaching the minimum level of enrichment of 190,000 Su which is the rock-bottom level of the country's need and International Atomic Energy Agency has previously been informed of the issue.

He went on to say that many measures were taken in the past, especially in relation to reaching 1,000 IR6 centrifuges, stating that the installation of other centrifuges is underway and necessary information has been given to the IAEA in this respect.

A double-starred urgency bill on the implementation of Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People was amended in the Parliament on Dec. 2, 2020 and then was confirmed and approved by the Guardian Council. 

Iran IAEA aeoi

