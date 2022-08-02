Iran Writes to UN Chief, Security Council to Protest Against “Israeli” Military Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations has strongly condemned the latest threatening statements from a senior "Israeli" official, warning the Tel Aviv regime against any adventurism as it would induce Tehran’s befitting response.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, in two identical letters to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the rotating President of the UN Security Council Zhang Jun, vehemently censured the head of the “Israeli” entity’s so-called National Security Council, Eyal Holata, over his latest anti-Iran comments.

Back on July 14, Holata openly threatened Iran with more terrorist operations, saying in an interview, “We [‘Israel’] have rarely acted in Iran over the past year.”

He also stated that “‘Israel’ will act independently against the Islamic Republic of Iran, regardless of Washington’s opinion on this issue,” adding, “This is only a continuation of what it has done in the past year.”

“These statements clearly confirm the ‘Israeli’ regime’s accountability for acts of sabotage and terrorist acts in Iran,” Iran’s UN envoy stated.

Takht-Ravanchi maintained that such provocative remarks are not only a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, but also an open acknowledgment of the “Israeli” regime’s responsibility for terrorist operations and actions against Iranian officials, scientists, and civilian nuclear facilities in recent years.

“It also proves the fact that the 'Israeli' regime is responsible for such criminal and terrorist acts; and that it must be held accountable and accept all likely consequences of such crimes,” the Iranian diplomat added.

Takht-Ravanchi went on to censure the recent remarks by "Israeli" war minister Benny Gantz, who claimed during an interview at a Channel 13 conference in occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem] on July 26 that the Tel Aviv regime has the ability to cause serious damage to Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran’s UN ambassador finally called upon the Security Council to honor its statutory obligations to international peace and security and to condemn the war-mongering policies and malicious activities of the “Israeli” regime, which pose a serious threat to international peace and security.

Iranian officials and commanders have repeatedly warned the “Israeli” entity of a crushing response should it dare act against the Islamic Republic.

On July 5, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani responded to the entity’s repeated threats against the Islamic Republic, emphasizing that it is beyond the regime’s wildest dream to launch such a military campaign.

“The Zionists cannot even dream of attacking Iran and they should know that even if they attack Iran in their dreams they certainly will not wake from that dream,” IRNA quoted the top Iranian diplomat as saying at the time.