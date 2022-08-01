Dialogue Best Way to Settle Iraq’s Problems - Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani described the recent developments in Iraq as a result of domestic political rifts and as an internal affair of the Arab country, calling for dialogue to resolve the neighboring state’s problems within legal frameworks.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Kanaani reacted to the developments in Iraq, where the supporters of political leader Moqtada al-Sadr have held a sit-in at the parliament.

“Iraq is a great country and our major neighbor. Naturally, we are monitoring the ongoing developments in Iraq carefully and sensitively. Iran has always emphasized stability, the importance of calm, and the security of the major friendly and brotherly neighbor, and believes that the security of Iraq equals the security of Iran and the region,” he stated.

“We consider the ongoing developments, which appear to result from the internal political disagreements, as part of Iraq’s domestic affairs and believe that the Iraqi political currents, parties and formations can get through the current situation within the framework of the Constitution and the legal mechanisms of that country and in a peaceful manner coupled with mutual respect, and can contribute to the growing development and progress of Iraq with the formation of a popular government,” Kanaani stated.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always respected and respects the Iraqi people’s choice and underscores that dialogue is the best way to resolve that country’s domestic problems,” he added.

The Iranian spokesman also expressed confidence that the Iraqi nation can get through the current stage with their “maturity” and the “prudence of the Iraqi leaders” to ensure stability and calm in the Arab country.

Thousands of Sadr’s loyalists have stormed into the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, taking over the empty parliament building for a second time in a week as his rivals try to form a government.