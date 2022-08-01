Pelosi Could Pull A Trick to Land in Taiwan – Chinese Media

By Staff, Agencies

The plane carrying US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could try to land in Taiwan despite the self-governed island not being among the officially announced destinations of her Asian tour, Chinese state-run paper the Global Times warned.

“It is still possible that Pelosi wants to make a risky and dangerous move by trying to land at a Taiwan airport with emergency excuses like an aircraft fault or refueling,” the English-language outlet wrote on Sunday, citing Chinese analysts.

Due to such a risk, “the Chinese military patrols, radar detections and relevant drills should still keep at high alert in coming days,” the paper added.

However, the Global Times pointed out that if Pelosi “really has emergency problems... the People's Liberation Army [PLA] aircraft can provide protection to her plane and let her land at airports in China's Sansha city, Hainan Province in the South China Sea, or other airports in the Chinese mainland, which could provide professional services and assistance.”

But this will only happen “as long as the speaker’s plane stays away from China's Taiwan,” it added.