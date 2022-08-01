Iran Capable of Building Atomic Bomb but Not on Agenda – Nuclear Chief

By Staff, Agencies

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI], Mohammad Eslami, said the Islaimc Republic of Iran has the technical ability to build an atomic bomb, but such a program is not on its agenda.

Referring to the interaction of the AEOI with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Eslami said that the constructive interaction between the AEOI and the IAEA is established and there has been no disruption in these interactions; Because all of Iran's actions are being carried out under the supervision of the Agency based on the NPT and Safeguard.

He also pointed to the Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, saying that after withdrawing from the JCPOA, in order to return to the deal again, the western side of the JCPOA is raising the false accusations made in the past.

These accusations originate from the terrorist group of Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO] and the Zionist regime, and they have been expressing these false accusations against Iran for about 20 years, Eslami added, saying that it is not acceptable for Iran to pressure it again with such false accusations.

Therefore, he said, it was decided to turn off all the JCPOA-related cameras so that the other side would understand that it should not raise those false accusations again.

As Mr. Kharazi [ head of Iran's Strategic Foreign Relations Council] stated, Iran has the technical ability to build an atomic bomb, but such a program is not on the agenda, Eslami noted, adding that the important point is that these accusations are being raised by the Zionist regime to deceive the public opinion.