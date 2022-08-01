No Script

Putin: Imminent Delivery of Zicron Hypersonic Missiles to Russian Navy

By Staff, Agencies 

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced that his country’s naval fleet will start receiving the newest Zircon hypersonic anti-ship cruise missiles “in the coming months.

The Russian president praised the weapon on Sunday, saying that “no obstacles” can stop the rockets.

“The Russian Armed Forces will start receiving them in the coming months,” Putin said during a Navy Day speech in St. Petersburg. 

He further added: “The first ship equipped with this mighty weapon will be the frigate Admiral Gorshkov.”

According to Putin, the frigate’s exact deployment will be chosen “in accordance with the interest of maintaining Russia’s security.”

In parallel, Putin confirmed that Russia will defend its maritime interests “resolutely and with all its capabilities.”

“[Our fleet] can respond with lightning speed to anyone who has decided to encroach on our sovereignty and freedom,” he announced.

The missile, which can travel up to 1,500km [932 miles] when launched from surface ships, was first tested in 2020.

Comments

