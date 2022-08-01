Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Action Depends on Results of Maritime Border Negotiations

By Al-Ahed News, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah underlined that the Resistance group is to behave in light of the indirect negotiations on the maritime border demarcation with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

On the eve of US mediator Amos Hochstein to Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that Hezbollah is not part of the negotiations, didn’t ask anybody to negotiate on its behalf, and the negotiations are the responsibility of the Lebanese state atop of which is the president of the republic.

The Hezbollah chief made the remarks on Sunday during the third night of Ashura commemorations amid a maritime dispute that escalated in early July, after the ‘Israeli’ regime moved vessels into the Karish Gas Field, which lies in Lebanon’s territorial waters.

Given the entrance of the ‘Israeli’ vessels into the waters, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Hezbollah’s leadership discussed the options in front of the country,” adding that “there is a 50 percent chance that [the situation] could be resolved, and a 50 percent chance that the situation could advance towards war.”

The Resistance’s attitude and behavior towards the ‘Israeli’ regime in the case, Nasrallah said, depends on the results of ongoing indirect negotiations between Beirut and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity over the disputed maritime area.

On Saturday, US Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut to meet with Lebanese officials to mediate the ongoing indirect talks between Lebanon and the Zionist occupation entity over their long-standing maritime border dispute.

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah slammed those who are relating between maritime talks with Iran’s nuclear affair.

"Since they are puppets who serve the interests of the US and Saudi Arabia, they think that Hezbollah is so."

In this context, His Eminence stressed that Hezbollah “wants to help the Lebanese people and to provide the Lebanese state with points of strength during the negotiations.”

"In the morning, the US envoy will be meeting the Lebanese officials. Let’s see what message he will deliver. We will act according to this message," Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Hezbollah’s Central Military Media released a video including coordinates of the ‘Israeli’ platforms operating in the occupied Palestinian waters in the Mediterranean, in a clear warning that they are within the reach of the Lebanese Resistance’s missiles.

Sunday’s video echoed threats by Sayyed Nasrallah to the Zionist entity against attempts to plunder Lebanon’s gas and oil fields as well as against playing with time, which he termed as useless.