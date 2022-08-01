No Script

Hezbollah’s Media Releases Coordinates of ‘Israeli’-occupied Gas Extraction Platforms: Don’t Play with Time!


By Staff

The Central Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, released a video that showed the coordinates of the vessels involved in the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime’s offshore oil and gas industry in the occupied Palestinian waters.

The video included a soundbite by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in which he warned the ‘Israeli’ entity against "playing with time," which the Resistance leader termed as “not useful.”

The video highlighted the Resistance’s warning warning that all the occupying regime’s platforms and targets were “within the reach” of Hezbollah's missiles amid maritime border demarcation talks, and the Zionist attempts to start extracting Palestinian oil and gas while preventing Lebanon from its right to do the same in its fields.

 

