Iran: “Israel’s” Advanced Atomic Military Program A Serious Threat to Int’l Security

By Staff, Agencies

Iran reiterated that the Zionist entity’s advanced atomic military program poses a serious threat to international security and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons [NPT], urging the UN nuclear agency to fulfill its responsibility in this regard.

“The advanced atomic military program of the apartheid ‘Israeli’ regime and the regime's continued objection to placing its nuclear facilities under the Safeguards Agreements [of the International Atomic Energy] Agency and not joining the Non-Proliferation Treaty are serious threats to international security and the non-proliferation regime,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a series of tweets on Friday.

He further added that “The IAEA is expected to fulfill its responsibility in this regard in accordance with its statute.”

“According to the agency's statute, it is expected that promoting the peaceful use and non-deviation of the peaceful goals of nuclear energy will be the concern of the agency and its director general with no discrimination,” KanAni said.

In another tweet, the Iranian spokesman wished success for Mohsen Naziri Asl, Iran's new ambassador and permanent representative to the UN office in Vienna and the Islamic Republic's representative to the IAEA and said the diplomat was appointed on July 29, the day the UN nuclear watchdog was officially launched in 1957.

“Israel”, which pursues a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear weapons, is estimated to have 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of the non-conventional arms in West Asia. The occupying entity has, however, refused to either allow inspections of its military nuclear facilities or sign the NPT.