No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism

Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism
folder_openUnited States access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Paul Pillar, a former Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] officer admitted that what the American administration calls “Hezbollah ‘terrorism’” are revenge operations in response to the attacks perpetrated by the ‘Israeli’ entity against the Lebanese resistance group, stressing that these ‘Israeli’ attacks are terrorist operations”.

In an article in the National Interest, the former CIA officer explained that “Terrorism by states, or by groups as large and well-organized as Hezbollah, is usually a response to the actions – including violent actions – by some other state. Those actions may consist of overt military operations, as has been true of much of the ‘Israeli’ action in Lebanon to which Hezbollah has responded.”

“This dynamic exists today between ‘Israel’ and Iran,” Pillar added.

He further explained that the assassinations of Iranian scientists “has largely been one of ‘Israeli’ terrorism being the action” and “Iranian terrorism, or attempted terrorism, being the response”.

The officer stressed that “recognizing the nature and consequences of ‘Israeli’ terrorism is important for counterterrorism generally”. He shed light on the importance of such a recognition “in understanding how some terrorism is a response to someone else’s terrorism. If there is less stimulus, there will be less response.”

In a parallel notion, Pillar confirmed the necessity of the United states as being “free of hypocrisy on the subject” for garnering such cooperation.

Pillar concluded his article by saying that “If the approach of the United States is to condemn whatever a disfavored state does as the action of the ‘number one state sponsor of terrorism’ while looking the other way when a favored state [referring to the “Israeli” entity] engages in what is fully terrorism under one of the United States’ own definitions – politically motivated violence against noncombatants by a nonstate actor or clandestine agents of a state – others will see right through the hypocrisy.”

Israel CIA terrorism Hezbollah UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism

Ex-CIA Officer: US Is Hypocrite – Sponsors Terrorism

2 hours ago
Biden Tells Congress He’s Extending ‘National Emergency’ With Respect to Lebanon

Biden Tells Congress He’s Extending ‘National Emergency’ With Respect to Lebanon

5 hours ago
US Capital Requests National Guard

US Capital Requests National Guard

7 hours ago
Neither Republican nor Democrat: America’s New Third Party Emerges

Neither Republican nor Democrat: America’s New Third Party Emerges

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 29-07-2022 Hour: 02:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot