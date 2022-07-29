No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

China Holds Drills in South China Sea

China Holds Drills in South China Sea
folder_openChina access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

China launched military exercises in the South China Sea on Friday, a statement published on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration read.

The agency’s brief statement noted that the drills will be held in four regions of the South China Sea, involving the waters of the Guangdong and Hainan Provinces.

The goals of the exercises and the forces and means involved were not specified.

Additionally, the maritime safety administration reported that China plans to hold firing drills in the South China Sea on August 2 and 3.

The exercise will be conducted to the west of the Leizhou Peninsula. Maritime traffic will be temporarily suspended in the area.

Meanwhile, the NBC TV channel reported, citing sources, that on Friday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would lead a delegation of US legislators on an Asian tour.

However, the decision on visiting Taiwan has not yet been made. Beijing has repeatedly cautioned Washington that should such a visit take place, it would be followed by repercussions with China taking severe measures.

China southchinasea

Comments

  1. Related News
China Holds Drills in South China Sea

China Holds Drills in South China Sea

2 hours ago
Xi Warns Biden Not To ‘Play with Fire’ Over Taiwan

Xi Warns Biden Not To ‘Play with Fire’ Over Taiwan

4 hours ago
Tehran Urges Taliban to Remove Barriers to Realization of Iran’s Water Rights

Tehran Urges Taliban to Remove Barriers to Realization of Iran’s Water Rights

6 hours ago
IRG Mobilizes Forces to Help Flood Relief Efforts in Iran

IRG Mobilizes Forces to Help Flood Relief Efforts in Iran

6 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 29-07-2022 Hour: 02:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot