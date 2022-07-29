- Home
Biden Tells Congress He’s Extending ‘National Emergency’ With Respect to Lebanon
By Staff
US President Joe Biden sent a message to the Congress leaders in which he stressed the necessity of extending the so-called ‘National Emergency’ with respect to Lebanon.
The US president claimed that his decision is based on the current activities such as Iran’s continuing arms transfers to the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, which he claimed undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty.
He further alleged that such activities “contribute to political and economic insecurity in the region, represent a national threat, and undermines the US national security.”
Biden’s message to the Congress read the following:
TO THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES:
Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)) provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect beyond the anniversary date. In accordance with this provision, I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to Lebanon declared in Executive Order 13441 of August 1, 2007, is to continue in effect beyond August 1, 2022.
Certain ongoing activities, such as Iran’s continuing arms transfers to Hizballah — which include increasingly sophisticated weapons systems — serve to undermine Lebanese sovereignty, contribute to political and economic instability in the region, and continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.
Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13441 with respect to Lebanon.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
THE WHITE HOUSE,
July 28, 2022
