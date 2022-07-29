Biden Tells Congress He’s Extending ‘National Emergency’ With Respect to Lebanon

By Staff

US President Joe Biden sent a message to the Congress leaders in which he stressed the necessity of extending the so-called ‘National Emergency’ with respect to Lebanon.

The US president claimed that his decision is based on the current activities such as Iran’s continuing arms transfers to the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, which he claimed undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty.

He further alleged that such activities “contribute to political and economic insecurity in the region, represent a national threat, and undermines the US national security.”

Biden’s message to the Congress read the following: