IRG Mobilizes Forces to Help Flood Relief Efforts in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] units across Iran have been instructed to gear up for assisting the relief and rescue operations in the areas facing the risk of flood and inundation, a spokesperson said.

Spokesman General Ramezan Sharif said IRG Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami has issued an instruction on Friday night that all IRG provincial units and Basij rescue teams should intensify their preparedness for flood relief efforts.

Salami ordered the IRG forces to be ready to aid the other rescue and relief teams in case of flood and critical conditions, the spokesman said.

He noted that the order has been given after flood alerts and warnings by the Meteorological Organization of Iran in the wake of monsoon in 27 provinces of the country.

Sharif said the IRG has tapped into all of its rescue and relief capabilities to handle the potential crisis in cooperation with the other organizations.

The rare summer rainfalls and flash floods in several provinces of Iran have killed dozens of people since last week.

Scientists say climate change amplifies extreme weather, including droughts as well as the potential for the increased intensity of rain storms.

In 2019, heavy inundations in Iran’s south left at least 76 people dead and caused heavy damage.