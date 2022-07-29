Raisi Warns of Iran’s Harsh Response to Any Act of Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi warned that any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic will draw “a harsh response” from Iranian armed forces that will make aggressors regret their act.

Raisi made the remarks on Thursday as he addressed a group of Iranian Army officers during a visit to Noje Airbase, located 47 kilometers north of the western city of Hamedan.

“In the face of the Islamic Iran’s might, no one would even consider the idea of launching an attack on the country's soil. Regional states are proud of Iran's power and feel safe and secure because of such might,” the Iranian president said.

Raisi further lauded the country's progress in the field of defense industry, stating that the enemy is monitoring the movements and preparedness of Iranian Armed Forces, but cannot take any hostile action due to the capabilities, effective mobilization and willpower of Iranian Armed Forces.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces [Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei] and we in the administration have declared many times that we will make anyone who wants to attack the country deeply regretful,” Raisi underlined.

He also underscored the importance of the presence of Iranian Armed Forces in open and international waters, hailing the deployment as a measure aimed at establishment of security and promotion of military prowess.

Earlier this week, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] naval forces said the Islamic Republic will teach a painful lesson to enemies in case they launch any act of aggression against the country.

Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks in a Monday tour of four Iranian islands near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which include the Lesser and Greater Tunbs in addition to Abu Mousa and Siri islands.

“If the enemy takes any foolish measure to foment sedition or carry out an act of aggression against the Islamic establishment, we will respond in a way that would teach them and their allies a painful lesson and will nip that plot in the bud,” Tangsiri said.

Last week, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said the Islamic Republic’s troops have aimed to conquer a peak of deterrence, which will dissuade enemies from even think of attacking the country.