No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran Won’t Walk Back from Anti-dominance Position - Raisi

Iran Won’t Walk Back from Anti-dominance Position - Raisi
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic of Iran wouldn’t walk back from its position against dominance-seekers and that's because the Iranian people demand it.

Speaking in rally of supporters in Hamedan, Raisi said the Iranian people have frustrated the enemies as they know that the Iranian nation is risk-taking and prepared to defend their country.

The enemy is determined to alienate the Iranian nation from their ideals, but the conspiracy will be unfolded like any other plots of the enemies, he noted.

When the White House officially announces that the Iranian nation’s resistance has neutralized all the American sanctions and economic pressure, this means that the presence of the people produces power for the country, Sayyed Raisi emphasized.

Iran UnitedStates SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Won’t Walk Back from Anti-dominance Position - Raisi

Iran Won’t Walk Back from Anti-dominance Position - Raisi

6 hours ago
Iran Attained Ballistic Missile Guidance Tech Under Sanctions - IRG Chief

Iran Attained Ballistic Missile Guidance Tech Under Sanctions - IRG Chief

6 hours ago
Iran Welcomes ’Path of Diplomacy, Negotiations’ – Amir Abdollahian

Iran Welcomes ’Path of Diplomacy, Negotiations’ – Amir Abdollahian

8 hours ago
Iran Building ’Completely Indigenous’ Research Reactor – Nuclear Chief

Iran Building ’Completely Indigenous’ Research Reactor – Nuclear Chief

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 28-07-2022 Hour: 02:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot