‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Twelve Palestinians In the West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped twelve Palestinians on Thursday in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian media outlets reported that the Zionist occupation forces stormed the Sinjar area in al-Khalil, al-Jalazone refugee camp, Silwad town in Ramallah, al-Yamoun and Burqin towns in Jenin, al-Dheisheh refugee camp and al-Doha town in Bethlehem, and kidnapped twelve Palestinians.
Also on Wednesday, the occupation troops also detained ten Palestinians including three children in the occupied West Bank.
