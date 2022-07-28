No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Twelve Palestinians In the West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Twelve Palestinians In the West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped twelve Palestinians on Thursday in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian media outlets reported that the Zionist occupation forces stormed the Sinjar area in al-Khalil, al-Jalazone refugee camp, Silwad town in Ramallah, al-Yamoun and Burqin towns in Jenin, al-Dheisheh refugee camp and al-Doha town in Bethlehem, and kidnapped twelve Palestinians.

Also on Wednesday, the occupation troops also detained ten Palestinians including three children in the occupied West Bank.

Israel Palestine westbank IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Twelve Palestinians In the West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Twelve Palestinians In the West Bank

7 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Demolishes Palestinian Detainees’ Homes in West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Demolishes Palestinian Detainees’ Homes in West Bank

one day ago
Released Palestinian Prisoner Unable to Remember His Family

Released Palestinian Prisoner Unable to Remember His Family

3 days ago
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks

‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 28-07-2022 Hour: 02:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot