Full Speech of Sayyed Nasrallah Tackling Various Political Developments on June 9th, 2022

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah tackling the latest political developments on 9-6-2022

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you all.

My speech tonight is related to one particular topic, a development in recent days. The topic is related to the issue of oil and gas, the demarcation of maritime borders, and the great challenge ahead for Lebanon and all the Lebaneses.

Lebanon has entered a new phase in recent days. It is facing a great, important, and imminent challenge following the arrival of a Greek ship, which was not sent to dig and excavate.

In the past few days, there are people who have stated, written articles, taken positions, and tweeted on social media. There are different opinions about the task of this ship. Is it going to prospect, dig, or extract?

They are done. They’ve already explored, excavated, and dug. This ship has come to extract, produce, and perform the remaining stages, i.e., export and sell.

This ship is positioned near the Karish field, located on line 29, in the disputed area between Lebanon and the usurping entity. The “Israeli” enemy, through this very advanced step, is telling the Lebanese and the world within a short period of time – there are those who say a month, two months, or three, all this should be asked about by specialists – that this ship, which is like a floating platform, will begin to extract oil or gas from the wells of the Karish field and carry out the required processing, store, produce, and then transport, etc., and that this is its natural right, and there is no discussion or dispute about it.

After announcing this new and important field development, we heard statements that express the position of the Lebanese state, including that of His Excellency the President of the Republic General Michel Aoun, His Excellency the Prime Minister, and His Excellency the Speaker of Parliament. The statements varied. For example, the President described it as “an action or activity in the disputed area that constitutes a provocation and a hostile act.”

Similarly, the Prime Minister considered “imposing a fait accompli in a disputed area, in which Lebanon adheres to its rights […] it is a very dangerous matter that would cause developments […] etc.” His Excellency the Speaker of Parliament said that "Lebanon cannot stand idly by in the face of these abuses."

Hence, we are facing a new challenge, a new reality, a new stage. The conclusion is what happened in the past few days is an aggression, a provocation, and a violation against Lebanon – we can express this in whichever way we want. It places Lebanon in a difficult situation – it must make a choice once and for all.

Even though we are talking about a disputed area from the point of view of the Lebanese officials, that is, from the point of view of the Lebanese state, we, as a party and as a resistance, are not talking about borders, line 23, line 29, or any disputed or non-disputed areas. The state through its ministers and officials will address this matter.

The Lebanese are now faced with the big question – what should they do? How should they behave? Now, I will explain the meaning of what the Zionists did.

This big development coincides with the anniversary of the “Israeli” enemy's invasion of Lebanon in June 1982. The occupation of the south, all of the south, the coast, the western Bekaa, Rashaya and a large part of Mount Lebanon up to the capital Beirut was occupied during these days. At that time, Lebanon was faced with very serious and very big challenges.

I would like to remind you of that challenge – i.e., the invasion – because we must also benefit from this experience in the face of new challenges.

The first thing I want to tell the Lebanese tonight is that we are facing a cause, a matter, a file, or topic – call it whatever you want – that must be transformed into a major national cause.

This means that when we talk about maritime borders, territorial waters, the exclusive economic zone, the wealth in these waters, including oil and gas that belongs to Lebanon and all the Lebanese people, this should be a cause that concerns every Lebanese regardless of any details, their areas, sect, political line, political affiliation, or the divisions in the country. It must become a national cause accepted by every Lebanese who considers himself part of this country and cares about its sovereignty and interests. We have to start from here.

This cause should have been outlined a long time ago. Why do we say that this is a national cause today?

First, because there is a great deal of wealth at stake. For Lebanon, of course, it is a great deal wealth. Some are talking about $200 billion, at least. Others are saying its worth about $300 billion, $500 billion, and even more.

Hence, we have a great deal of wealth that can be found in these waters. This is what we called the treasure located nearby.

This wealth belongs to all the Lebanese people. No one should say that this field or well, when this oil or gas is extracted, belongs to a certain area, governorate, district, a nearby municipality, or a municipality located along this field or well. This is the property of all the Lebanese people.

Secondly, because this wealth in these waters – oil and gas – is the only, decent, and remaining hope for saving Lebanon from its difficult situation, from the collapse that it is heading to or is in.

It is the only hope to address all these economic, living, financial, and monetary conditions, and it is the only hope for a better tomorrow. Hence, this is the value of this wealth. Therefore, this is a truly national cause.

From here, we must set a goal in accordance with this cause. Here, we do not want to talk about partisanships, political divisions – March 8 and 14, new and old, inside the system and outside it, the government and the opposition. This matter must rise above all these calculations.

What should the goal be in this national cause? First, the protection of this wealth, the protection of this great treasure, protection. Later, we will talk about the dangers. Second, not only protection but also extraction, work to complete the stages of exploration, excavation, drilling, and later extraction. Third, to maximize the benefits when extraction is completed to address the crises in the country. So, this is the goal of this national cause.

There is a set of dangers facing this cause, that is, our territorial waters, our wealth, and Lebanon's oil and gas wealth. This issue is nothing new. It’s been there since the start of the discussions about oil and gas as well as the maritime demarcation.

The first threat is the persistent American and “Israeli” endeavor to separate a large slice of this area from Lebanon – i.e., this is not yours or this does not belong to you; this is your border; this is how much you get.

They want to strip Lebanon of a very large area. What do the American, “Israelis”, and the Lebanese say about the lines and the border demarcation? Hence, the first danger involves stripping Lebanon of a very large area that includes fields and natural resources.

The second threat related to demarcation is to prevent Lebanon from prospecting and extracting, that is exploration, excavation, and extraction. Lebanon is forbidden from doing so. We must know this because this is a problem the Lebanese must think of a way to solve.

There are companies that were forbidden from offering their services even though the door was opened several times and the time was extended. Even the companies that have applied and were awarded are prohibited from working. The problem is not technical; the issue is a political one.

The Americans and the “Israelis” threatened these companies. They were even threatened if they worked in Lebanese waters that are not disputed – even the area that the “Israelis” are not claiming to have an interest in. These companies are not allowed to work in these areas and are threatened with sanctions.

Of course, when talking about this area, i.e., the Mediterranean Sea, experts talk about a basin or basins that are under fields and wells. Here, experts should talk about this in detail because I am not an expert. Everyone wants to take from everyone, meaning Cyprus has the right to explore, prospect, and extract. Greece has the same right! Turkey has the same right! The “Israeli” enemy has the same right! Egypt has the same right! They are all have the right to explore, prospect, and extract.

However, only two countries, namely Lebanon and Syria, are prohibited from doing so.

The ban on Syria is clear and public. If the Syrian government opens the door for companies to explore in Syrian waters, whether in the territorial waters or in the economic zone, no companies will come because of Caesar's Act. They will be sanctioned. On the other hand, there is no publicly imposed Caesar's Act on Lebanon. But practically there is an unannounced Caesar's Act on Lebanon. Any company that commits is not allowed to work; otherwise, it will be sanctioned.

This is the second threat. Even if we protect this wealth, it will remain underwater. We will not be able to excavate, explore, or extract it, or benefit from it because of the ban. This is the second threat.

The third threat is related to time and emptying these fields. Today, all these countries are extracting oil and gas. The “Israelis” are now in Karish. We are in the disputed area, and we are close to the Qana field and the rest of the fields.

If Lebanon continues negotiating for two, three, four, or five years, and does not find a solution to all these problems and dilemmas, it will not be able to extract anything. Who will extract this oil? These countries, the enemy, and the rest of the countries. A time may come when Lebanon or companies are allowed to explore, excavate, and extract. By then, we may not find anything, or we may find crumbs. This is the third threat – emptying the fields in our waters and in our surrounding.

The time factor is very important here. Lebanon has lost many years, and I do not want to go into details. But there is no more time – a year, two, three or four. There may be weeks, a month, two, or three. This is the time that the Greek ship is said to need to start extracting oil and gas from the Karish field. Of course, when extraction begins, things related to Lebanon regarding this challenge will become more difficult, dangerous, and extreme.

In the face of these threats, all the Lebanese must feel a national, moral, humanitarian, and religious responsibility and begin work.

We are facing a cause – here when I said I would like to return to the analogy – no less important than the cause of liberating the occupied border strip.

We all remember after the 1982 invasion, there was resistance in Lebanon from various and multiple factions and in the various regions and cities that were occupied. The “Israeli” enemy was forced to withdraw in 1985. It withdrew and established a strip.

For the uninformed generations or those who forgot, it created a border strip and stayed within it. It hid behind the mountain peaks and high hills. The “Israelis” had a military technician, and the cities of Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, Hasbaya, Jezzine, as well as large number of towns remained within the occupied border strip.

In 1985, a major national cause came to life. It was called the liberation of the occupied border strip, Lebanon’s border areas occupied by the “Israeli” enemy, who turned it into a security belt to protect the entity.

That is when the project of the resistance and the various factions was launched. For 15 years, many sacrifices were made. We talked about them in the past few days, until we reached the liberation in 2000. It was a very important issue. Lebanon and the Lebanese people, the resistance, the army, and all sects, showed steadfastness on the path to liberating the occupied border strip. They bore a lot of burdens and made a lot of sacrifices – martyrs, wounded, prisoners, confrontations, massacres, etc.

Today, this great national cause – the territorial waters, the economic zone, the gas, the oil, and the water – is no less important than the liberation of the occupied border strip.

It is no less important, and the responsibility is no less important than that of liberating the strip. This cause may have advantages that should motivate and incentivize all the Lebanese people and the entire Lebanese state to take on more responsibility than liberating the border strip.

During the days of fighting to liberate the border strip, some in Lebanon may have felt that the primary beneficiaries of the liberation were the people of Bint Jbeil, Hasbaya, Marjayoun, Jezzine, the towns along the border strip, and the adjacent villages that were on the line of contact and the south.

But with oil, gas, and water wealth, the primary beneficiary is the entire Lebanese nation. It is not the people of a particular area, city, or a province. This is water and gas, and it must constitute a strong motive and incentive for everyone to bear responsibility.

In this context, I must point out an important difference. I always say we should learn from past experiences. Since we are going to face these threats and bear responsibility for this cause, we must know that the time factor here is not in Lebanon’s favor.

With liberating the land, for example Bint Jbeil, if its liberation was delayed a year, two, or three years, it will still be there. Its liberation was delayed until 2000. Same goes for the liberation of Jezzine and the Shebaa Farms. The city and towns are still there, and the mountains, valleys, and hills are all there. If we are two or three years late in liberating them, they will still be there.

But with regard to the issue we are dealing with, every daily delay, especially when the extraction from the Karish field begins, means God knows what will happen to Lebanon’s right since we are talking about a disputed area.

Lebanon and the Lebanese people will be losing money and wealth every day that goes by. Therefore, time regarding this file is not in Lebanon’s favor. In the matter of liberating the land, time may not have been harmful. Time may even be in favor of the resistance because in the end the resistance was not fighting a conventional war, it was fighting a guerrilla war, a war of attrition with the enemy. The nature of the war of attrition requires time and place.

Here, the matter is different; the day and the hour are very important. This must be taken into account.

These are the objectives of this national cause – the protection of this treasure, extraction this treasure, and working to benefit from it as quickly as possible because it is also the economic, financial, monetary, living and life situations in the country are deteriorating. We do not have the luxury of time, even with this.

This means that if there is a possibility that Lebanon will get a billion dollars after six months or a billion dollars after a year, it is the duty of the officials and the Lebanese people to work to get it after six months. This is a crucial issue for Lebanon and for the Lebanese people.

If we want to set a direct objective in relation to the current event, we believe and suppose that our aim should be in the service of this national cause.

The immediate goal should be to prevent the enemy from extracting oil and gas from the Karish field and to stop this activity that will begin or may have already begun.

The ship needs informational accompaniment. The procedural steps have begun because they say that pipelines have been laid, and I do not know what professional technical details will provide. The enemy must be prevented from going ahead with this work before starting the extraction process from the Karish field.

Here, I would like to highlight one thing – it does not matter where the ship docks, because there is talk in the country that it docked south Line 29 while others said it penetrated Line 29 and is docked above it. Other people engaged into debates, especially against the resistance.

The matter is not where this ship docked, it does not need be south of the Line 29, that is, towards Lebanon – so we do not keep saying south or north.

It only has to dock in an area close to Karish field or in the middle of the field. Karish field is one field, a common field even if the line cuts it.

It is an imaginary line under the water where this field was dug. It does not matter whether the ship came from this side or that. What it will extract is the subject of dispute. It is not your right alone if it even had a right. Of course, the “Israelis” have no right. This is oil and gas is the right of the Palestinians and the Palestinian people. This is what we believe.

It is not important where the line is, where the ship will dig and extract, and where the ship docked. The dangerous thing is that the enemy will begin to extract from this common field located in a disputed area, while Lebanon is standing by. Lebanon is not only standing by, but it is also forbidden from excavating, exploring, and extracting from the areas and the blocks that are outside the conflict. Therefore, the goal should be to stop this work.

What does Lebanon possess in this confrontation? This is a confrontation and this is a point of contention, conflict, and struggle with the enemy. What does Lebanon possess in this confrontation?

First, it has the right, and these are natural and legal rights for Lebanon. Of course, we said and I repeat, we do not interfere, neither regarding the lines or the demarcation. Now, some people might say that we do not understand Hezbollah's position.

My brothers and I explained this situation; we explained the reasons, and we said this matter if for the state to address.

However, if a day comes and this issue was discussed again in the Council of Ministers or in Parliament for example, and we had to give our opinion or make a position that can be studied, this matter is not closed. Hezbollah’s deputies and ministers will give our opinion regarding this matter. I hope that those who are asking us to announce our opinion regarding the line to wait a bit. Of course, we have not conducted a full study.

But it seems in light of some studies that one can adopt a belief that might complicate the situation more and confuse the official position. For now, we want to keep our distance.

In 2000, we said that the demarcation of the borders is the responsibility of the state. So, the state must bear this responsibility.

Anyway, what does Lebanon possess in this confrontation? First, it is its right. Second, it has the motive and the urgent need. This makes this responsibility greater. There is a situation when you have the right, but you are not in a hurry, it is not an urgent matter, and you are not crammed into a corner. You can, thus, postpone it for a year, two, three, four. By doing so, you avoid creating a problem in the region, the country, and the world. Yet, in another situation, you have very serious challenges, like the economic situation and the collapse in Lebanon.

Third, Lebanon possesses power. Not only does it possess the right, but it also has power under the title of the army and the resistance. The army leadership can talk about the strength of the army and what the army can do.

With regard to the resistance, let me also tell you in this context since we are talking about a national confrontation. The resistance, first of all, definitely has the material, military, security, information, logistical, and human capacity to prevent the enemy from extracting oil and gas from the Karish field. The knowhows is related to technicalities. But we possess this capability.

I clearly tell the Lebanese and the enemy. Today, you heard the “Israelis” say that they deployed submarines and warships as well as brought the Iron Dome and placed it close to the border in northern Palestine. They said they are ready to confront any danger that might target them.

All the enemy’s measures will not be able to protect this floating platform – the Greek ship. These measures will not be able to protect the extraction process at the Karish field. This is not an enthusiastic and moral speech. I know all this; however, a few days ago, we had a meeting with the concerned brothers. I checked with them precisely – exploring all scenarios.

We commit ourselves to the Lebanese people that the resistance is militarily and financially capable of preventing the enemy from extracting oil and gas from the disputed Karish field, and all the enemy’s measures will not protect this ship, this floating platform, or this process.

The “Israelis” began to issue intimidations – we will strike, destroy, and not leave one stone untouched. We are used to this, and this is not new. In any case, when they talk about war and threaten war, the “Israeli” leaders know that “Israel” will lose a lot more than what Lebanon will in any war it undertakes. They know this in numbers and details.

Rather, I can claim that their committing a foolishness of this kind and making a choice of this kind will not only have repercussions on the temporary usurping entity, but rather existential repercussions. It won’t be known whether the problem would only be with Lebanon. Therefore, this intimidation should not frighten anyone at all.

Hence, Lebanon possesses a group of very important elements of power. There is an additional element that we must work on forming and is the responsibility of the Lebanese people – the strength of the popular position.

A lot of people have expressed their position, whether in a calm, logical, sane, and responsible manner, or even in the context of arguments.

For example, there are those who were asking: where is the resistance, why did it not strike, etc. Of course, we are not bothered by this talk. On the contrary, criticize us, demand from us, and accuse us. We are happy with this talk. There is no problem. Today, this national cause needs a unified and strong popular stance. There are political forces that are still silent so far. There are parliamentary blocs and representatives who have so far remained silent.

Regarding this issue, I am not talking about the reaction and the form of treatment. Put them aside. We can disagree on this. But regarding this issue, I said in the past, and I say again, even the liberation of the occupied border strip was not the subject of national consensus. There were those who had a different view of the enemy's presence in the occupied border strip and the presence of Antoine Lahd's army.

What is the problem regarding this cause? This is also a great national interest. The good that comes from it will benefit all the Lebanese. This is the best savior for all Lebanese, and this is the wealth of all Lebanese.

When the enemy sees that the position of all the Lebanese people or the overwhelming majority of the Lebanese people and their political forces, especially the forces that say they are sovereign, is united, that everyone is holding on to these rights, that everyone is demanding the protection and extraction of this wealth, and that everyone wants to defend it, you can be sure that the calculations of the “Israeli” enemy will be different when it threatens and negotiates.

The “Israelis” always expect that there will be division and disagreements among the Lebanese people and that they can single out the Lebanese negotiator, the resistance, a faction of the resistance, or one of the areas of Lebanon. By doing so, they can label Lebanon as weak.

But when all the Lebanese people, their political forces, deputies, ministers, presidents, and elites have a decisive, clear, and unanimous position regarding this matter, it is certainly one of Lebanon's strengths.

These are the points of strength, so we are not weak. Lebanon is not weak. It is not like in 1982 where the “Israelis” can invade, do whatever they want, loot the oil and gas, transgress, and exercise their superiority and aggression while Lebanon is unable to do anything. No, Lebanon is not weak!

We come to the next point. Today, the state says that it wants to negotiate, to continue the negotiations, and no one can say no.

Now, it is possible that some may have a principled position on negotiation in the first place, a principled position on the mediator, who is definitely unfair and unjust and works for the interest of the enemy. Whether the American mediator is Hochstein or another is not a problem. This is a detail.

But we have to be realistic. We do not want to disagree over a principle or a mediator, and we do not want to disagree over other details. If the state wants to negotiate, so be it. Let us rely on God. According to the constitution and the law, the responsibility to negotiate is that of His Excellency the President of the Republic, who is known for his strength, steadfastness, and courage. He says that you can crush me, but you cannot take my signature. This is General Michel Aoun’s history!

Hence, this is an option for the country to go to negotiations, and it seems that there is a possibility. According to what they say, on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, negotiations will take place.

There must certainly be a unified official position. This means that when the three leaders [the president, the prime minister, and the speaker of parliament] agree on a unified position and vision, regardless of the details – I will not delve into what the vision is and what they will agree on, let them agree on what they want – the state, the government, and the parliament must support them. This gives strength to the Lebanese negotiator. The popular position must also support them.

Now is not the time for arguments and accusations, for people to score points against each other, and to even open the file on the accomplishments of the state for the past 10 years – you can open it later; there is no problem.

But now, this moment, these days and hours are the time for solidarity, consensus, cooperation, and standing together. When His Excellency the President and the official Lebanese negotiator feels that the whole country is with him, the resistance is with him, the army is with him, the Lebanese people are with him and no one is stabbing in his back, waist, and heart, then certainly his feelings, morale, will, solidity, and sense of responsibility to defend the rights of Lebanon will be very high. This is normal for all human beings.

Hence, this is the first point in the first option. Everyone must rise to the occasion of this great national battle. We have to get out of the alleys and forget about the problems in the village, the municipality, the judiciary, the administration, the job, and the representative – we keep counting who has more representatives, who’s the minority, and who’s the majority.

This battle concerns the fate of the country, the future of the country, and the wealth of the country that belongs to all the Lebanese people.

The second point is that expectations – I will leave talking about the resistance to the last – options, or measures must also be realistic, that is, not give people expectations or results that are unrealistic. We should benefit from past experiences.

For example, when the enemy invaded in 1982 and occupied what we talked about, Lebanon did not have the problem of demarcating land borders. The land borders were drawn, and there was an international decision prior to the 1978 invasion.

First, its land borders are demarcated, and secondly, it is based on an international resolution issued by the international community, the Security Council, and the United Nations on March 11, 1978. It was a clear decision.

Some of the provisions of the resolution:

- Calls for full respect for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence within its internationally recognized borders.

This means that the borders are drawn. Usually, a mistake occurs when it is said that the demarcation of the land borders. No, the land borders are already drawn. There may be points of disagreement, but the borders are drawn.

- Calls upon “Israel” to immediately cease its military action against the territorial integrity of Lebanon and to immediately withdraw its forces from all Lebanese territory.

These provisions were from 1978. So, instead of withdrawing from the areas it occupied in 1978, “Israel” reached the capital Beirut in 1982. This is an international decision.

That is why today, for example, some people who are concerned and keen, and it is certain that some of them are sincere, keen, and honest, are calling for signing the decree that makes Line 29 fixed.

Here I do not want to argue whether this is useful or not, right or wrong, should be done or not. But they are basing on it incorrect predictions based on experience.

Even if let us suppose, for example, that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said that if the negotiator come or did not come and negotiations took place and we did not reach a conclusion, then the government should meet and unanimously amend the decree. This is on the table.

But also, for those who are saying that if the state amends the decree, it is none of our business. If the state amended the decree, what does that mean? Is the situation solved? No, it is not. This could be part of the battle; it's not over.



The borders were demarcated. The international community recognized them, and the UN Security Council resolution 425 was adopted. Yet, “Israel” carried on. So, we must think of other means.

With regard to the Karish field issue, the water, maritime borders, oil and gas, we are facing an enemy today that does not abide by any law. Some people might talk about the laws, the international laws, etc. This is if both even abide by the law.

But if the enemy does not recognize international laws and resolutions and ignores them, and the only effective logic is this logic of power and arrogance, how do you confront it?

So far, in our experience, “Israel” has not abided by any international decisions. If later it said it abided by them, it is because it was under pressure and attrition.

With pressure, attrition, fighting, and resistance, it withdrew in 1985 to the border strip. In 2000, it withdrew from the border strip, and then withdrew from the Gaza Strip.

It was not because of the international community, international resolutions, international laws, or anything of this sort. Therefore, regardless of whether we support this matter or not – we don't know later how far things will go – no one should build on and say that our official border is absolutely and unanimously line 29 and that the oil and gas wealth has been saved. This may or may not be useful. I do not want to discuss it or give an opinion on this subject. But we must not pin such great hopes on it.

I would like to get to the most important point related to the resistance. This is also one of the options that exist today for the Lebanese state and the Lebanese people.

First, we must say that one of the most important reasons for the existence of the resistance and one of the most important reasons for its legitimacy is that it contributes to the protection of Lebanon.

The resistance does not claim that it is solely responsible for protecting Lebanon. We have never made that claim. We contribute. That is why we always talk about the equation of the army, the people, and the resistance. We always mention the army first.

For example, in the past few days, there were people who declared their support for a military resistance action against the ship to prevent the “Israelis” from extracting, provided that it is the army and not Hezbollah that performs this action.

I wish; we have no objection. On the contrary! We stand beside the army, with the army, in front of it, on its right, on its left, and behind it. There is no problem at all. The issue here is not a question of who initiates? Who is defending? Who is accomplishing?

The issue is for the achievement to happen. We are never leaving the field. To us, the resistance’s main function and task is to contribute to the protection of Lebanon, its sovereignty, land, water, oil, gas, dignity, security, etc.

Hence, this is the nature of the responsibility, and this is the resistance’s moral, national, humanitarian, religious, and jihadist duty. This is first.

Second, this resistance that is also capable and not weak cannot stand idly by. Let us be frank and clear. It cannot stand idly by while Lebanon's wealth and treasure and the only hope of the Lebanese people and savior is being plundered and looted. It cannot stand idly by, and it will not stand idly by, God willing.

Third, for the resistance all options are on the table. They use the phrase “on the table”. Yes, they are on the table and it will use them without any hesitation. When the enemy threatens war, it must know that the resistance is not afraid of it or war. We always say this. We always say we don't want war.

The goal now is that we want Lebanon's oil and gas to remain for Lebanon. We do not want war, but we are not afraid of war, and we are not afraid of it.

The Lebanese people, in our opinion, must clearly tell the “Israelis” and all those involved in this aggression, at the very least, the following.

I say this on behalf of those I represent and the resistance:

1- The enemy must stop this activity.

Yesterday, they issued a statement, which, of course, has important indicators. Everyone can read it from the angle they want. A number of ministers, including the minister of war and the energy minister, issued a statement saying, "The Greek ship did not breach the line, and we will extract from our area, from Karish."

This talk is useless because as we said this is one field, a common field, any work towards extracting oil or gas from the Karish field must stop.

Consequently, the enemy and its government must wait for the outcome of the negotiations, as Lebanon is doing.

2- The Greek company, including its owners and management, must know that they are accomplices in the aggression against Lebanon. This has repercussions. It must withdraw the ship quickly and immediately and not get involved in this aggression and provocation against Lebanon.

This company, its management, and its owners who made the decision to send the ship to this disputed area or to carry out this act of aggression bear full responsibility for what may befall this ship, both materially and in terms of the human cost.

We will closely follow up on the situation of those concerned. Of course, when this file was raised, some said that Hezbollah will engage in negotiations and will be a negotiating party. This is not true. We will not take part in the negotiations and are not a party in the negotiations.

This is exclusively the responsibility of the state and His Excellency the President of the Republic, in coordination with the other leaders and concerned authorities in the state.

Hezbollah is not a party in the negotiations and will not be a partner or sitting at the negotiating table. Yes, we will be following up on the situation.

All the Lebanese people are waiting for the state – what will the state and the leaders do? What will the President of the Republic do in the negotiations?

However, as a resistance, we have the right to do what is necessary to collect the information required for any choice that we will make or resort to. We will follow up on the situation hour by hour and day by day. We will follow up and build on the matter accordingly.

Another thing that should also be included as a priority is solving the problem regarding [oil and gas] companies. There are blocks that were being offered up for bids. Some companies did not come. No one submitted bids. There are blocks that were awarded licenses. However, these companies did not start work. Meanwhile, the Lebanese government extended the licensing deadline. This, in my opinion, is a mistake – giving them more time. They shouldn't have given them extra time. The Lebanese state must solve this dilemma.

It must see how to pressure these companies and make them work according to the contract they signed with Lebanon. Total and its partners.

This also brings us into the circle of exercising political pressure on the Americans, the “Israelis”, the Western countries, and those who are threatening these companies and preventing them from carrying out their duties of exploration and prospecting.

Otherwise, we would have done nothing, and time is passing. One year, two, three, four, five, when will they explore, dig, and extract? When the oil and gas run out!

I would like to shed light on the final point. In this context, during the election season, when we talked and engaged in discussions with each other and our friends in Lebanon regarding the economic, financial, and living situation, the importance of wealth in terms of oil and gas came up.

This thought crystallized, and it became an urgent and an absolute priority for us.

Accordingly, we made a decision in the past few days, which was leaked to the media, to create a file within the party and is related to our administration. This, of course, sends an important message, a political and moral message, and serious message that states that we have entered a new phase of responsibility, follow-up, and attention. This is what we had promised during the electoral festivals.

One form of translating this is we structured our administration. We formed a file. This means that we will take this file as an implicit reference within the party and even outside it for a set of addresses, everything related to gas and oil and wealth in the water and on land.

There is a lot of talk about the presence of oil on Lebanese territory and is abandoned. Every time, this topic is raised. We want to sit down, discuss it, and seriously look into it. There are people who send us open letters, hold press conferences, and give interviews about it. We want to get into this seriously.

If we find results, we will present them to the officials, leaders, and the government. But we will be a helpful factor.

Hence, the addresses will be gas and oil, whether in the sea, water, or on land, the demarcation of maritime borders, all the discussions over the lines – a time might come when we have to make a position – and the exclusive economic zone. These will be part of the responsibility of this file.

We also added to it everything related to the land borders with occupied Palestine and those points that they say are disputed. We also added to it the file of Shebaa Farms, the Kfar Shuba hills, and the Lebanese part of the village of Ghajar. This means that the file of borders on oil and gas in the sea and on land. These are also the responsibility of the file.

Those overseeing this file, of course, must primarily collect data and information, conduct studies, and cooperate with institutions, parties, forces, the parliament, ministries, departments, etc., to have a clear vision, present suggestions, meet with others, and discuss with them because this is a national affair and not a partisan affair.

Today, for example, as I’ve said a little while ago, every day I see an open letter for so-and-so about me or for Hezbollah. There are people who do press conferences and address us and may criticize us. There is no problem.

Today, we have a reference. It will also take the initiative and will not only be a recipient. But everyone who has a point of view, an opinion, an idea, a suggestion, a discussion, and a study on what this file means must be ready to listen, discuss, and benefit from all minds and experiences. Because, as we said, we are fighting a major national battle.

The responsibility of the person we chose to head this file must present suggestions and ideas. Later, when he is assigned with certain follow-ups, his responsibility is to follow up. We chose for this file brother and former MP Sayyed Nawaf Al-Moussawi. The whole country knows Sayyed Nawaf. There is no reason to introduce him.

The man possesses the qualifications, competence, culture, and experience, especially with this file. He also possesses an extensive experience in discussions and debates when he was in the related parliamentary committees. God willing, he will assume responsibility and inform him officially and within a few days, and he will be ready and present to bear with a team with him, God willing. It will be formed and configured to help with this file.

God willing, he will assume responsibility and be officially notified. Within a few days, he will be ready. A team that will help him will be formed, God willing.

Final Word:

In light of the facts in this national battle, what do America and “Israel” tell the Lebanese people?

It is a disputed area; you do not have the right to say anything. We want to extract, and no one is allowed to say anything. Even in the undisputed area that is yours without discussion, you are not allowed to drill, explore, or extract there. We want to keep you hungry.

In our literature, do we usually sit and wait! Is there a need for me to say how much the value of the Lebanese currency has become, the salaries of the soldiers and military officers, state employees in the public sector are rising up? What can a million pounds, two million, and three million liras do? How much has the price of bread become? How much is the electricity generator fee? How much is the house rent? Etc.

Yes, they are pushing the country to starvation and famine, not to political wrangling. God willing, there will be no civil war in Lebanon, and no one will be allowed to wage a civil war in Lebanon. However, when hunger spreads in this way, there will be a greater danger to security social and could be worse than a civil war.

In a civil war, there are lines of contact. There are safe areas and a line of contact. But when we lose social security, the man, the student, the woman, the mother, the father, etc., will not be able to walk on the street. They would not know when they will be robbed and shot in the head!

Hence, America and “Israel” want to take Lebanon to starvation and collapse through the policy and strategy they are following so far with Lebanon.

However, we have another option – not to starve or collapse and possess a huge treasure. There can be risks and adventures. I am not saying there won’t be. But looking at the regional and international data and the weaknesses and strengths, Lebanon today is strong. It is stronger than ever, and “Israel” is not as strong as it was in the past. “Israel” has many weaknesses.

If there is a unified official and popular position with the elements of force in Lebanon and if the enemy understands that this battle is a national battle and everyone insists on preserving and defending these rights, we will surely win this battle. We may not need to war or to venture.

I say this, and ask Allah for forgiveness, to both me and you.

The Lebanese are faced with this great challenge that has to do with their destiny. It is not a question of borders, oil wells, or gas wells. It is the fate of the country and its economy, living conditions, security, and political life. Are we up to this fate? Are we up to this responsibility?

Oh Allah! Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.