Economic Diplomacy, Boosting Neighborly Ties Iran’s Foreign Policy Main Priorities - FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Iran attaches great significance to economic diplomacy and the promotion of all-out relations with neighboring and other Muslim states, describing them as two main priorities of the country’s foreign policy.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran tries to foster national and regional peace, stability and development through engaging with its neighbors and other regional countries," Amir Abdollahian said as he addressed the 20th Session of the Council of Ministers of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation in the Bangladeshi capital city of Dhaka on Wednesday.

He stressed that Tehran tries, in international forums and conferences, to draw other countries’ attention to the remarkable role of regional cooperation in safeguarding peace and stability and facilitating their national development.

"We have always supported the collective efforts made by developing countries to fulfill the creation of an efficient international economic system as well as the achievement of economic development and growth, people’s welfare and well-being, preservation of values and national cultures and the attainment of a proper standing in international relations," he said,

The top Iranian diplomat highlighted that D-8 member nations enjoy abundant natural and human capacities, energy reserves as well as eager private sectors, stating that its states need to pay more attention to collective cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era.

“Iran is prepared to place all its political, economic and cultural capacities and capabilities at the disposal of the economic growth as well as the development welfare, and progress” of the D-8 member states, Amir Abdollahian said.

He also underscored that Iran, in light of unlawful and unilateral economic sanctions imposed by the United States, has relied upon its indigenous resolve and might to achieve significant achievements and great breakthroughs in different areas.

“We have voiced our preparedness to help the international community to cope with the current energy crisis and counter threats related to food insecurity,” Amir Abdollahian said.

He stated that Iran, as the possessor of huge energy sources, is prepared to contribute to the endeavors aimed at guaranteeing the security of energy supply.

The D-8 developing bloc was founded in 1997 based on an initiative by Turkey. The group is comprised of Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia.