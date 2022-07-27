No Script

Imam Khamenei Urges Confronting Doubts Cast by Ill-wishers

folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with Friday prayer leaders from across the country on Wednesday morning termed countering the doubts cast by ill-wishers as an important mission of Friday prayer sermons.

During the meeting held at Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah in Tehran on the occasion of the anniversary of organizing the first Friday prayer after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Khamenei appreciated the participation of millions of Tehraners in the 10-km long Ghadir festival.

On Eid Al-Ghadir, which marks the day on which the Prophet of Islam Muhammad [PBUH] appointed Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib [AS] as his successor and Muslims’ next leader, multitudes of people from all walks of life took part in the Ghadir festival in the Iranian capital.

Imam Khamenei considered countering the doubts cast by ill-wishers as an important mission of Friday prayer sermons.

Referring to the successes and achievements gained by the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khamenei stressed that the great work of the Revolution is invalidating the separation of the religion and politics principle as Western civilization's central identity point.

