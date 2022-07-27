No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah: We Have the Ability to Hit Any Target in the Sea of Occupied Palestine

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah revealed that Hezbollah possess “a certain maritime capability which is sufficient to achieve the required deterrence” against the “Israeli” entity.

His Eminence’s remarks came in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel on Monday as part of the "Dialogue of the 40th Anniversary" about the achievements of the Resistance over the past several decades.

 

