‘Israeli’ Occupation Demolishes Palestinian Detainees’ Homes in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Two houses located in the occupied West Bank belonging to two Palestinian detainees were demolished by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

The Zionist military’s bulldozers razed down the houses belonging to Yusef Aasi and Yehya Miri.

The structures are located in the village of Qarawat Bani Hasan in the northern part of the ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank.

Footage obtained from Twitter captured the moment when the Zionist occupation forces bombed Yehya Miri’s house, turning the structure to dust.

Before razing the houses, ‘Israeli’ military vehicles stormed the village and closed its entrances, imposing a security cordon on the neighborhoods in which the residential buildings were located.

“Residents of a number of adjacent homes were forced to evacuate as snipers were deployed on their roofs,” the MEE added.

Zionists occupied the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East al-Quds, in a heavily-Western-backed war in 1967.

Ever since, it has dotted the territory with hundreds of illegal settlements occupied by hundreds of thousands of Zionist settlers.