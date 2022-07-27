Hours after Sayyed Nasrallah’s Warning, “Israel” Threatens Via French, American Channels

By Staff, Agencies

Hours after Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered his sounding message that All of Occupied Palestinian sea is within the range of the Resistance’s operations, “Israel” tried to absorb the shock.

In this context, “Israeli” officials revealed on Tuesday that Tel Aviv issued warnings to the Lebanese Hezbollah warning any “attack will be answered with force.”

According to Ynet, “The warnings were delivered using French and American diplomatic and military channels.”

“Hezbollah was told that if it will attempt to attack the Karish gas field once again, the response will be harsh,” it added.

According to the officials, the “Israeli” army has not raised its level of alert despite threats made by Sayyed Nasrallah, on Monday.

However, in September, when the gas field will become operational, the “Israeli” military will reinforce the defenses around it.

“All of ‘Israel’s’ gas fields are under threat from our missiles - not just Karish,” Sayyed Nasrallah said. “The ships that extract the gas are ‘Israeli’, even if under a Greek banner.”

Meanwhile, the American mediator Amos Hochstein is scheduled to arrive in Lebanon this weekend.