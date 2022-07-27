No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hours after Sayyed Nasrallah’s Warning, “Israel” Threatens Via French, American Channels

Hours after Sayyed Nasrallah’s Warning, “Israel” Threatens Via French, American Channels
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Hours after Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered his sounding message that All of Occupied Palestinian sea is within the range of the Resistance’s operations, “Israel” tried to absorb the shock.

In this context, “Israeli” officials revealed on Tuesday that Tel Aviv issued warnings to the Lebanese Hezbollah warning any “attack will be answered with force.”

According to Ynet, “The warnings were delivered using French and American diplomatic and military channels.”

“Hezbollah was told that if it will attempt to attack the Karish gas field once again, the response will be harsh,” it added.

According to the officials, the “Israeli” army has not raised its level of alert despite threats made by Sayyed Nasrallah, on Monday.

However, in September, when the gas field will become operational, the “Israeli” military will reinforce the defenses around it.

“All of ‘Israel’s’ gas fields are under threat from our missiles - not just Karish,” Sayyed Nasrallah said. “The ships that extract the gas are ‘Israeli’, even if under a Greek banner.”

Meanwhile, the American mediator Amos Hochstein is scheduled to arrive in Lebanon this weekend.

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation Karish

Comments

  1. Related News
Hours after Sayyed Nasrallah’s Warning, “Israel” Threatens Via French, American Channels

Hours after Sayyed Nasrallah’s Warning, “Israel” Threatens Via French, American Channels

6 hours ago
After Sayyed Nasrallah’s Interview, Zionist Experts Declare: We Must Prepare for the Worst

After Sayyed Nasrallah’s Interview, Zionist Experts Declare: We Must Prepare for the Worst

one day ago
‘Israeli’ Ground Forces Unprepared for Next War

‘Israeli’ Ground Forces Unprepared for Next War

one day ago
Barak: Face Reality, Military Action Won’t Stop A Nuclear Iran

Barak: Face Reality, Military Action Won’t Stop A Nuclear Iran

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 27-07-2022 Hour: 02:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot