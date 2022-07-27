No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Lebanese Parliament Speaker: We’re Going to Naqoura, We May Get More Than Line 29

Lebanese Parliament Speaker: We’re Going to Naqoura, We May Get More Than Line 29
folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday said “the framework agreement which they are trying to disavow does not talk about lines, but rather about demarcation and indirect negotiations in Naqoura” with the ‘Israeli’ occupiers.

“We agreed during the Baabda meeting with the President and the prime minister to go to Naqoura according to the framework agreement and we might get more than Line 29,” Berri said in parliament.

“We did not talk about lines. We are awaiting the arrival of the US mediator within days and we’re going to Naqoura. This was also discussed by the Development [and Liberation] bloc and we are committed to this matter,” he added.

Israel Lebanon Palestine border demarcation UnitedStates NabihBerri Naqoura IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanese Parliament Speaker: We’re Going to Naqoura, We May Get More Than Line 29

Lebanese Parliament Speaker: We’re Going to Naqoura, We May Get More Than Line 29

7 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: No ‘Israeli’ Target Beyond Resistance Missiles’ Range

Sayyed Nasrallah: No ‘Israeli’ Target Beyond Resistance Missiles’ Range

one day ago
Hezbollah Condoles with Syria After the Suqaylabiyah Terrorist Attack

Hezbollah Condoles with Syria After the Suqaylabiyah Terrorist Attack

one day ago
Lebanon to Remain A Home for Resistance - Hezbollah

Lebanon to Remain A Home for Resistance - Hezbollah

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 27-07-2022 Hour: 02:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot